The nation’s No. 2-ranked running back is staying home.

Just weeks after reopening his recruitment, Rivals100 running back John Emery Jr. made a surprise commitment to LSU. Emery, a 4-star prospect out of Destrehan (La.) High School, had originally been planning to make a decision in December or National Signing Day in February.

Emery is the second running back in LSU’s 2019 class, joining Rivals250 back and fellow Louisiana native Tyrion Davis as a dangerous 1-2 punch to the future of the team’s backfield.

The 4-star talent has Been a priority for this LSU staff, namely New Orleans area recruiter Mickey Joseph, who has been a key cog in the Tigers’ push for the elite running back.

“I would say they have got the most (communication). They’re keeping in contact with me. I’ve been in contact with Coach Mickey. That’s my guy. He’s a funny guy and always good to communicate with him.”

Emery named LSU as his leading as a junior, but did not visit Baton Rouge for much of the spring. He made a visit in April, but committed to Georgia over LSU and Mississippi State in July before the start of his senior season. Emery broke off that verbal pledge in October days after visiting Tiger Stadium for LSU’s win over the No. 2-ranked Bulldogs and sitting down with coach Ed Orgeron after the game.

Emery is the 20th member of the Tigers’ 2019 recruiting class that entered the day ranked No. 7 in the nation.