Kayshon Boutte's return to Tiger Stadium yielded a major commitment.



Boutte, a Rivals150 prospect in the Class of 2020, committed to LSU over offers from Florida, Mississippi State, Arkansas and West Virginia, among others.

The 5-foot-11, 185-pound playmaker out of Westgate (La.) High School in New Iberia, La., camped at LSU twice over the summer, leaving the elite high school prospect camp with an offer in hand. Boutte has been steadily visiting LSU since last fall, for junior days in the spring and has taken in two games already this fall, including Saturday's game against the Bulldogs.

Boutte, a 4-star wide receiver, is the No. 146-ranked prospect in the country for 2020. He is the No. 27-ranked wide receiver in the class and the No. 6 prospect in Louisiana.

Boutte is the fifth verbal pledge in LSU’s 2020 recruiting haul and the third wide receiver. The team is expected to ring in upwards of four or five wideouts in next year’s recruiting cycle. Boutte joins fellow wideouts Kris Abrams-Draine and Darin Turner, along with 4-star quarterback TJ Finley and 4-star tackle Jaquelin Roy.

Boutte is the third Louisiana prospect in the group.

The Tigers’ 2020 haul entered the day ranked No. 7 in the country.