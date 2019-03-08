LSU has suspended head coach Will Wade indefinitely, the university released in a statement early Friday afternoon.

The suspension comes a day after a Yahoo report released a wire tap conversation that Wade allegedly had with Christian Dawkins that discussed payment of a recruit.

“Recent media reports regarding Coach Will Wade are without question concerning to all of us," according to the joint release from President and Chancellor F. King Alexander and Director of Athletics Joe Alleva. "As such, we and university officials have taken deliberate and purposeful steps to fairly assess and adequately address this situation. As we have done since media reports first surfaced months ago, we are closely coordinating with the NCAA with every step. They have our full cooperation and we will continue to report to them all facts and information on this matter.

"All of us at LSU share the obligation to protect the integrity of this institution, as such we have suspended Head Coach Will Wade indefinitely until such time as we can ensure full compliance with the NCAA, as well as institutional policies and standards. Assistant coach Tony Benford will assume the duties of interim head coach.”

Wade declined to comment about the report Thursday.

The second-year head coach has led the team to a 25-5 record — the program's best mark since 2009 — and currently sits atop the standings in the SEC.

LSU faces Vanderbilt (9-21, 0-17) on Saturday evening in the final home game of the season for a chance to clinch at least share the conference title for the first time since 2009.