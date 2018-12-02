LSU finished the regular season with a 9-3 mark, and in the process, secured its bid to round out the year with a finale on New Year’s Day.

The Tigers, who wound up ranked No. 11 in the College Football Playoff rankings, will play in the Fiesta Bowl against undefeated UCF.

The trip to Glendale, Ariz., breaks a two-year string of Citrus Bowl games in Orlando, Fla. That included a win over Lamar Jackson’s Louisville squad and a loss to Notre Dame last year under coach Ed Orgeron.

The game is set for Jan. 1 at 12 p.m. CT.

The No. 11-ranked Tigers play a No. 8-ranked UCF that boasts a 12-0 mark and won an AAC conference championship on Saturday without its starting quarterback. Starter McKenzie Milton injured his right leg in the regular-season finale over South Florida.

This will be the first-ever meeting between these two teams. UCF owns the nation’s longest winning streak, currently at 26 games. One of those wins came in a bowl game last year topping Auburn.

LSU is seeking its first 10-win season since 2013.