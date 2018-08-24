Justin McMillan won't be playing college ball too far away from Baton Rouge.

In fact, the redshirt junior and recent LSU graduate will enroll at Tulane. McMillan is eligible to play immediately and has two years of eligibility remaining. McMillan shared the news on 104.5 ESPN on Friday morning.

The Cedar Hill, Texas quarterback was denied from enrolling at another SEC school or at any program that LSU will face in the next two seasons. In addition to in-conference programs, that list included Miami, Rice, Louisiana Tech, Southeastern, Georgia Southern, Texas, Northwestern State and Utah State.

McMillan, who competed for the starting job with the Tigers in the spring and two weeks into fall camp, attempted one pass while playing at LSU the past three years. That occurred back in 2016 against Jacksonville State. Last year, his lone appearance came when he rushed the ball once against Auburn at home.

The former 2-star quarterback will now compete for a job down I-10 at Tulane under Will Fritz, who is entering his third season in New Orleans. Currently, the Green Wave has senior Jonathan Banks and sophomore Dan Ledford on the roster entering the 2018 season.



