The five-star cornerback's decision to stay home gives Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron his biggest recruiting victory ever as Stingley chose LSU over Texas and Florida.

The biggest recruit in the nation Derek Stingley Jr. of Dunham High in Baton Rouge announced LSU is his college destination Wednesday afternoon.

The 6-foot-1, 195-pound Stingley gives LSU 13 commitments for the class of 2019 and what is the biggest importance is his position.

The Tigers are very thin at cornerback and Stingley is a highly probable starter to being the 2019 football season as Greedy Williams is expected to turn pro after the 2018 season.

The highly touted Louisiana prospect currently has 25 career interceptions.