Rashard Lawrence is keeping with the trend.





The draft-eligible LSU junior defensive lineman has announced his intent to return to school for his senior season in 2019. The Monroe, La., native joins fellow defensive end Breiden Fehoko and outside linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. to stay in Baton Rouge for their final seasons.





Lawrence, a 6-foot-3, 317-pound two-year starter, amassed 54 tackles in 2018, the most among defensive linemen on the team. He added 10.5 tackles for loss and 4.0 sacks, which was second on the team behind the aforementioned Divinity and safety Grant Delpit.





The return of Lawrence, a Neville alum, means LSU will have both of its starting defensive ends back for the 2019 season. The defense will also return outside linebackers K’Lavon Chaisson and Divinity, and multiple contributors in the secondary -- such as Delpit, JaCoby Stevens, Kristian Fulton, Todd Harris Jr. and Kelvin Joseph, among others.





Two other Tigers -- Ed Alexander and Greedy Williams -- have already declared for the 2019 NFL Draft. Neither participated in LSU’s Fiesta Bowl victory over UCF earlier this month.



