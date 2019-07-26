THE SITUATION

Jaquelin Roy's recruitment has reached its final chapter ... and it's right back where it all started. The Rivals100 defensive tackle and No. 1 prospect in Louisiana has committed back to LSU. Texas A&M and Alabama were the only others finalists that the four-star prospect was considering. The Baton Rouge, La., native committed to LSU in September 2018 only to back off that pledge at the beginning of the spring as other schools began inviting Roy to junior days. That opened up the door for Roy to take a step back, reopen his recruitment and give further consideration to other schools such as Texas A&M and Alabama in addition to LSU, before putting an exclamation point on his recruitment midway through the summer before his senior season at University Lab. Roy is currently listed as the No. 4-ranked defensive tackle in the Class of 2020 and the No. 73 prospect in the country. He recently took home the Defensive Line MVP trophy at the Five-Star Challenge in June. Roy becomes the face of a deep defensive line haul that Coach Ed Orgeron is assembling in Baton Rouge. Roy, a member of the Rivals100, is the third four-star tackle along with Rivals250 member Jalen Lee and Alabama's Eric Taylor. Fellow Louisiana native Patrick Jenkins and California's Jordan Berry round out the group.

HOW IT UNFOLDED

Roy has been camping and visiting LSU dating back to before his freshman year at Unversity Lab, which sits on the foot of LSU's campus. In the spring leading up to his junior season, Roy landed offers from all over the country -- namely Alabama, Georgia, Texas A&M, Tennessee and Miami, among others -- all before Orgeron made a move on the in-state product. That June, Roy camped at LSU's elite camp and returned home with an offer in hand, becoming one of the first 2020 prospects in-state to earn an offer from the Tigers. It took only two months before Roy committed to LSU in the midst of the team's strong start to the 2018 season. A wild finish in the LSU-Auburn affair last September led to Roy's pledge after a one-on-one conversation with Orgeron that following Sunday evening. Roy's commitment was only temporary, however, as the coaching staff did not want the highly touted defensive tackle making visits to rival SEC schools. In March, Roy broke off his commitment and made a string of visits to other programs, namely Texas A&M, Alabama, Florida, Tennessee, Georgia and Ole Miss. He frequented College Station the most and took his official visit there as recently as June. However, even as Roy explored all of his options, he continued to make his way back to LSU for unofficial visits. Roy was on hand for the spring game, camped there and made multiple visits in the summer bringing different members of his family by the football facility. Roy's travels brought him all over the country, and while he gave close looks at several conference foes, his time outside of Louisiana eventually led him on the path back to LSU.

IN HIS OWN WORDS

"It was really an easy decision. I was pressured to commit too early and Coach O didn't want us to take official visits to other SEC schools. There were more places I wanted to see and I wanted to enjoy the recruiting process. Now, I'm just tired of the process." "Since I earned the offer from these SEC schools, I wanted to see how everything was. On these trips, I learned that a lot of colleges wanted me. I was at the top of their boards. I was wanting to see what they had to offer and I wanted to go out-of-state, but to be honest, it's hard for me to go out-of-state. It's hard for me to get away from home, from LSU, which is where I always wanted to go. Knowing where I was going, it kind of fell into place." "I'm just so comfortable at LSU. It's home. I can go there to chill, to watch film, to study the playbook, just whatever ..." "Coach O is a good person and we have a very good relationship. I don't know how I would describe, but he's a good coach and a good leader -- and a good recruiter. Coach Meatball (Dennis Johnson) and Coach (Christian) LaCouture, we have a big bro, little bro relationship. I know that they're gonna take care of me. We're always making jokes and messing with Coach Lac, calling him 'Taco.' They're always giving me new places to eat and go visit that even I didn't know about." "I always knew I wanted to go to LSU. Since I was a kid, I was going to games, watching them and falling in love. Alabama and Texas A&M got in the mix. Alabama is No. 1 so it's hard not to like them and what Nick Saban has going on. I visited Texas A&M and I have a really close relationship with Coach Elijah Robinson. He and I became really close and we have that same big bro, little bro relationship where we kick it and have fun, and when it's time to work, it's time to work. The home feeling about LSU is the difference. I can't describe it. I would think about LSU at other schools and watching LSU highlight videos gives me goosebumps. I'd think, 'That can be me,' and I can do it for my home state."

RIVALS REACTION