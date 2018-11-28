After 48 hours of radio silence, the newest LSU commitment has been unveiled.





LSU has locked down its second quarterback in its 2020 class as Max Johnson, a Rivals100 quarterback, committed to The Tigers on Wednesday.





The decision comes a little more than a week after a return visit to campus for the Tigers’ home finale against Troy on Nov. 17. That was Johnson’s third trip to Baton Rouge after camping there in 2017 and attending a game last November with his family.





The 4-star pro-style passer measures up at 6-foot 4 and 215 pounds. Johnson is the No. 51 overall prospect in the country, according to Rivals. Johnson is ranked as the No. 6 pro-style quarterback and No. 8 overall prospect from the state of Georgia in next year’s cycle.





Johnson picked the Tigers over offers from Georgia, Miami and Wisconsin, among others, and is the second signal-caller in LSU’s 2020 class. He joins fellow 4-star TJ Finley out of Ponchatoula High School.





Additionally, he is the son of former Super Bowl-winning quarterback Brad Johnson, who played collegiately at Florida State and for NFL teams such as the Minnesota Vikings, Washington Redskins and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.





Johnson camped at LSU last summer and left Baton Rouge with an offer. Former offensive coordinator Matt Canada was leading the Tigers' charge for the 4-star passer, but the baton has since been passed along to Steve Ensminger, who has forged a strong bond with Johnson and his father, and impressed both with his offensive scheme.





Johnson is the seventh member of the Tigers’ class, which entered Monday ranked fifth in the nation, per Rivals. He is the six offensive player in the group.