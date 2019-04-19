LSU added a commitment to the 2020 class on Friday when outside linebacker Josh White announced via Twitter he’d be joining the program.

White is a 6-foot-1, 205 pound linebacker from Cypress, Texas where he attends Cypress Creek. White is currently the No. 16 inside linebacker and No. 52 overall prospect in the state of Texas.

The three-star linebacker is the first to commit to the Tigers in the 2020 class and received 27 offers from major programs including Texas, Alabama, Auburn, Oklahoma and Texas A&M.

LSU adds White on the same day it lost a commitment from California athlete Jaden Navarrette, keeping the class total at 11 players.

