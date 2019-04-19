A judge ruled on Friday that LSU basketball coach Will Wade as well as Arizona coach Sean Miller won’t have to testify in the college basketball corruption trial.

Wade and Miller were both subpoenaed by the defense attorneys with a trial date of April 22. Federal district judge Edgardo Ramos decided the wire taps as well as any other evidence regarding the LSU coach would not be involved in the trial.

According to Law360 reporter Pete Brush, judge Ramos could change his mind as the trial unfolds. Since the trial primarily pertains to alleged bribes paid to assistant coaches at various schools including Arizona and Auburn, Ramos ruled any information Wade and Miller could potentially share was “irrelevant.”

On April 6, the prosecution requested that Wade and Miller be excluded from having to testify in front of a jury. An ESPN report said attorney Geoffrey S. Berman filed the motion asking Ramos to not allow the defendant, Christian Dawkins from “offering evidence that they had relationships with other coaches who they did not bribe” and “from putting the NCAA and the NCAA’s rules on amateurism on trial.”

Wade was reinstated by LSU officials on April 14 after a month long standstill between the coach and the school.

Just days before LSU final regular season game, a Yahoo report obtained a wire tap that Wade had allegedly made a “strong ass offer” for freshman guard Javonte Smart. As a result Wade was suspended by the school for the SEC and NCAA tournament appearances for failing to meet with school officials.