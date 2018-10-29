BATON ROUGE, La. — Breiden Fehoko was a game-time decision before LSU’s most recent showdown with Mississippi State, but coach Ed Orgeron elected to keep his versatile defensive lineman sidelined for precautionary reasons.



Fehoko warmed up for the Oct. 20 game with a brace on his left arm. He looked good to go during warmups but was replaced by Glen Logan in the starting lineup at defensive end.

Orgeron declared Fehoko 100-percent healthy last week, is expected to return to the lineup on Saturday for the contest against top-ranked Alabama. A game off against State paired with a bye this past weekend seemed to justify the coach’s decision.

“I’ve never been better,” Fehoko said on Monday. “Coach wanted to take precaution. I felt good playing, but Coach O was smart with it. He didn’t want to risk anything more.”

The next time Fehoko takes the field will be three weeks removed from his last appearance against Georgia. He is unlikely to sport a brace as he did during warmups two weeks ago.

The silver lining of Fehoko being sidelined for the game against State was the emergence of some younger players in LSU’s defensive line rotation, most notably sophomore end Neil Farrell and redshirt freshman tackle Tyler Shelvin.

“I’m so proud of them,” Fehoko raved. “I peaked at telling everyone about Neil and what he’s done throughout camp and early on this season. Tyler, at this point in the season, to step up when we’re so thin. With me going down and with us not having the depth we want, for Tyler to step in like that for Ed (Alexander), that was huge. He played well. I’m proud of him and happy for him.”