Brian Kelly believes he can win a championship at LSU

After the LSU Tigers suffered a huge 42-13 loss to Alabama this weekend, social media went up in flames with some calling for Brian Kelly's job. It's an overreaction that we see from fans all the time when they lose big games - we even saw it with Alabama fans and first-year coach Kalen DeBoer when they lost to Vanderbilt earlier in the year.

It's natural for fans to overreact after a big loss, especially when it comes at home with College GameDay on site against one of your biggest rivals when they're having arguably their weakest season in 15+ years.

With all the outside noise this weekend, Kelly was asked on Monday if he's still confident in where the program is headed, and he didn't seem too worried about the future of the LSU Tigers.

"I'm feeling pretty confident that we know what we're doing," said Kelly. "Am I happy about what happened? No. Are our players? No. Nobody is...But when it comes to an overall look at the program, over the last year, we're 10-3. We've won 10 of our last 13 games. I'm not in a position to worry about what people are saying about the overall health of the program."

When looking towards the future of the program, Kelly cited the Tigers 2025 recruiting class as a reason to believe they can get back to their championship ways. As it stands right now, LSU holds the No. 4 class is 2025, which includes the No. 2 QB, No. 1 ATH and No. 1 RB in the cycle.

"We have one of the top recruiting classes in the country. Those things are only going to continue to get better," said Kelly. "A championship program is what we're going to have here. There's going to be some stumbles along the way, but we're going to get back up and keep building our program towards where it needs to be."

Kelly still very much believes that he can win a championship at LSU. After all, that's what he came here to do in the first place. Have their been some bad hires that have set them back, especially on the defensive side of the ball? Absolutely, but I believe he has the guys in place right now who can coach and recruit at a high level.

I know fans hate to hear things like this, but it might not come this year or next year, but looking three or four years down the line, I'd be pretty surprised if LSU isn't competing for a title. They have a ton of talent coming in 2025 and 2026 (with some big names yet to commit), so I still think the future is bright in Baton Rouge.