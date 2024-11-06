Brian Kelly calls Alabama the most balanced team they've played all year

This Saturday, the Alabama Crimson Tide roll into Baton Rouge for a top-15 showdown. College Game Day will be on the scene for what should be another wildly entertaining game between these two programs.

This series has been dominated by Alabama for the last decade with the Tide winning eight of the last 10 matchups, however, LSU has won two of the last five, and two of their three losses were close games.

Things change a bit this year, though. Nick Saban has retired and Kalen DeBoer is now in charge. The Tide lost two games before November for the first time in 15+ years and look as beatable as ever. Now, they have to come to Death Valley on a Saturday night and play in front of 100+ drunk cajuns who have been pregaming since 6am for College Game Day.

While a lot of fans feel very good about the Tigers chances in this game, LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly still thinks this is a very good Alabama squad. In his Monday press conference, Kelly called them the most balanced team LSU will face all year long.

"Probably as balanced of a football team as we're going to play this year," said Kelly. "I don't necessarily mean in terms of offense and defense being even, I mean talent level across the board. There's no weaknesses in my eyes relative to their talent level."

He's right, too. When you look at their roster, the Tide are loaded with former five- and four-star recruits. From Ryan Williams to Kadyn Proctor to Zabien Brown, this team has talent at every position.

Kelly continued, saying when they scout opponents, they typically try to find position groups that have apparent weaknesses, but when scouting Alabama, they haven't been able to find any.

"Sometimes when we look at team, we look at potential weaknesses at a position. I don't see any with this team...This is an extremely talented football team with no apparent weaknesses."

Is this just coach speak? Probably a little bit, I'm sure they've identified some areas on the Tide's roster that they can attack, but it just goes to show you that, even in a down year, Alabama has one of the most talented rosters in all of football.