Brian Kelly comments on his new Kelly Family Million Dollar Match Challenge

For every dollar donated to LSU Football's NIL fund, Brian Kelly and his wife, Paqui, are going to match it (up to one million dollars) in the form of a donation that will be given to the Tiger Athletic Foundation's AD's Excellence Fund.

This announcement came just moments before Brian Kelly took to the podium for his Friday media availability, and he was asked right away about why he and his wife are doing it.

"I figured after my last press conference where I challenged the entire LSU fanbase that, if they wanted to continue to have a championship program, that they need to understand that there's a financial responsibility as well and I needed to put my money where my mouth was and be apart of that as well. My wife and I are going to match up to a million dollars of new money that is donated through NIL and are marked for football so we can be competitive in that space. I thought it should start with me and continue to work through all the other avenues that are available to us."

The goal of this is to keep LSU on a level playing field with some of the other top programs in the country. We've seen LSU lose out on plenty of bidding wars over the past year, and it seems Kelly is tired of it. He tried to hold onto his morals for as long as he could, but after this past season, he realized it's time to play the money game.

If you're interested in donating between December 13th and February 5th, click here so the Kelly family can match your donation.