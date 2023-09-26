Brian Kelly gives us the key to turning this LSU defense around
We have become so accustom to seeing LSU put out a great defense year in and year out that when we see a LSU defense play as bad as they have this year, we begin to question what's wrong.
So far this season, LSU's defense hasn't shown fans too much to get excited about. Outside of the Mississippi State game, they've allowed way too many big plays and open receivers for any of the fans to feel comfortable with the 11 guys they put on the field.
While a lot of the fans and national media are quick to say this Tigers defense isn't any good, Head Coach Brian Kelly thinks they have the key to turning this boat around.
That key is 'doing the ordinary things extraordinarily well.'
While that may seem like an obvious answer, Kelly provided some more insight into what that means.
One thing Kelly has pointed out about his defense is the resiliency they play with. he pointed out that when they let up a big play, they were quick to bounce back, and that showed with the multiple goal line stands they had which led to field goals instead of touchdowns.
One play in particular that caught Kelly's eye was the fake field goal. That can be a deflating play for a defense, and instead of rolling over and giving up, the defense went right back out there and held them to a field goal.
Kelly acknowledged that there is a bigger issue in the secondary than the front seven. He pointed out that the Tigers have a lot of young and inexperienced players in the secondary, and they try to compensate for that by making the big play. Unfortunately, that doesn't always work out, and more often than not, it's hurt the team.
Kelly was asked about the busted coverage on the 59-yard touchdown Arkansas scored late in the game. He was asked if he thought the corner believed he had help over the top or what the problem was on that play, and Kelly said this in response:
If you didn't get it by now, the point he's trying to make is they need to settle down and just do their job. They can't get caught up trying to make big plays every time, because more often than not, trying to make a big play will backfire in an inexperienced secondary. Obviously, he wants them to make plays when the opportunity is there, but they need to make sure they take care of their assignment first and make the big play second.