We have become so accustom to seeing LSU put out a great defense year in and year out that when we see a LSU defense play as bad as they have this year, we begin to question what's wrong. So far this season, LSU's defense hasn't shown fans too much to get excited about. Outside of the Mississippi State game, they've allowed way too many big plays and open receivers for any of the fans to feel comfortable with the 11 guys they put on the field. While a lot of the fans and national media are quick to say this Tigers defense isn't any good, Head Coach Brian Kelly thinks they have the key to turning this boat around. That key is 'doing the ordinary things extraordinarily well.' While that may seem like an obvious answer, Kelly provided some more insight into what that means.

"We have to do the ordinary things extraordinarily well. I know that's an over used cliche that we hear so many times, but we're having a tendency of trying to chase too many plays on defense. What I mean by that is, we're trying to make plays that are really not our plays to make. We just need to do our job. I think once we do our job and do the ordinary things extraordinarily well, this could be a really good defense." — Brian Kelly

One thing Kelly has pointed out about his defense is the resiliency they play with. he pointed out that when they let up a big play, they were quick to bounce back, and that showed with the multiple goal line stands they had which led to field goals instead of touchdowns. One play in particular that caught Kelly's eye was the fake field goal. That can be a deflating play for a defense, and instead of rolling over and giving up, the defense went right back out there and held them to a field goal.

"When a defense is tested, especially after the fake field goal, you get a chance to see what you're made of. That's an easy opportunity to lay down. That group did not lay down. They were challenged in that situation to come up with some plays and their eye control was excellent, their assignments were excellent. We just need to do that on a more consistent basis. We tend to lose our focus and we just have to drive that home with this group that when they are doing the little things the right way, they're a pretty good defense." — Brian Kelly

Kelly acknowledged that there is a bigger issue in the secondary than the front seven. He pointed out that the Tigers have a lot of young and inexperienced players in the secondary, and they try to compensate for that by making the big play. Unfortunately, that doesn't always work out, and more often than not, it's hurt the team.

"When they try to do their job and somebody else's job, we're not so good. That's just the maturation of the group. We've got young corners that don't have a lot of experience and our safeties have to be consistent. They're trying to make up for some inexperience and are trying to do a little bit too much, and they just have to do their job. When that group really comes together with our front seven, I think we're going to be a really good defense." — Brian Kelly

Kelly was asked about the busted coverage on the 59-yard touchdown Arkansas scored late in the game. He was asked if he thought the corner believed he had help over the top or what the problem was on that play, and Kelly said this in response:

"No. That would be great, his mom and dad would like you to think that. He knew that he made an error, and look, he's not the only one that made errors. This is not about one singular play, this is about staying focused all the time, doing your job. He lost sight in terms of what he should've been doing on that particular play...He saw the quarterback as more of a run threat, that's not his job. His job was to be the deep half defender, go do your job, there's somebody else assigned to him. We just have to be consistent with that. Nobody has patience for that, but we do have some young players out there and sometimes we have to understand that the learning curve, there's a little bit of that going on right now." — Brian Kelly