Brian Kelly used the word "alignment" a dozen times Wednesday during his introductory press conference as LSU's new football coach.

The emphasis was impossible to miss for a full house of media, athletics department officials and supporters — or regional, if not national, audiences on television and online — for one of the most important athletics hires in the university's history.

"I came down here because I wanted to be with the best," Kelly said. "The resources here are outstanding. It starts with the alignment, excellence, the standard of expectation.

"Listen, you're looked at in terms of championships here. I want that. I want to be under the bright lights. I want to be on the Broadway stage. That's what my passion is."