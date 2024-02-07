In the waning hours of 2023, the LSU Tigers were preparing to kick off the ReliaQuest Bowl against Wisconsin at 11am the next morning, but even with game preparations at the forefront of his mind, Brian Kelly had something else brewing behind the scenes.

Dominick McKinley, the No. 1 ranked player in the state of Louisiana, was originally committed to Texas A&M. However, the Lafayette native was beginning to have doubts about his commitment after the news that Jimbo Fisher was let go in November.

McKinley was a top target for the Tigers in the 2024 class as Brian Kelly attempts to "lockdown" the state of Louisiana. He already had commitments from eight of the top-10 players in the state, but he needed to convince the five-star to stay at home.

Finally, after over a month of recruiting the top player in the state, McKinley announced he was flipping his commitment to LSU at midnight on New Years Day (11pm CT on NYE for those of us in Louisiana. McKinley was in Orlando when he announced the flip).

We hadn't gotten the chance to talk to LSU Head Coach Brian Kelly about McKinley's commitment until he officially put pen to paper on national signing day. Brian Kelly opened up his national signing day press conference with a statement about McKinley: