LSU head coach Brian Kelly met with the media Thursday night for the last time before Saturday's SEC opener against Mississippi State.

Here's a few notes from Kelly's press conference:

-- Sevyn Banks will play vs. Mississippi State, but how much depends on how he feels and how much rust he has

-- Expect Micah Baskerville to play quite a bit vs. State

-- Kelly confirms that Quency Wiggins is coming off a Lisfranc sprain and is only 80-85 percent healthy but will be eased into some special teams this week. Should be close to 100 percent next week.

-- Xavier Hill will be available to play guard starting this week

-- Colby Richardson is healthy and good to go against the Bulldogs