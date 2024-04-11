It seems like just yesterday the LSU Tigers Football team kicked off their spring camp, but somehow we're already just a couple days away from the 2024 spring game. On Saturday, April 13th, we'll see the Tigers on the football field for the first time since their ReliaQuest Bowl win over Wisconsin back in January.

Since Kelly took over in 2022, the LSU spring game has looked relatively the same. They split the team up into offense and defense and have some funky scoring system that I'm not sure anybody truly understands, but to him it's not about the score, it's about getting some key players on the field for evaluation.

"We'll split it like we did last year where it was offense vs defense," said Kelly. "It's not about the scoring as much as it is about giving certain players that are in key positions the opportunity to compete. We want to see some of our front line guys go out and compete and play, but they're not the most important players out there. We want to see [Ka'morreun Pimpton], we want to see the two running backs, we need to see the offensive linemen that are going to play key roles. So there are some key players who need to get a lot of work in this game that we're focused on."

As we've seen during the spring, there are a lot of position battles going on, meaning there are a lot of players who are looking to use this game as an opportunity to really stick out to the coaching staff.

One of the more highly noted position battles is the one between AJ Swann and Rickie Collins for the QB2 spot. We've seen them go back-and-forth between the second and third team all spring, so Kelly says we'll see both of them take a lot of reps in the spring game to hopefully help them sort some things out.

"There's a battle going on right now for that QB2 position. AJ [Swann] and Rickie [Collins] are battling it out right now. They're going to play a lot on Saturday, and that's a pretty good battle right now. Getting that one to come together a little bit will be another thing [to watch]."

Outside of the quarterbacks, there are still quite a few positions to watch. We know Kyren Lacy and Chris Hilton Jr. are virtually locked in as WR1 and WR2, but behind them, there are four or five guys fighting for playing time. And while we're on the topic of pass catchers, Ka'Morreun Pimpton and Mac Markway are both trying to find ways to earn more playing time.

Then, when you head over to the defense, the Tigers have five guys battling for the starting corner positions. Ashton Stamps, Javien Toviano, JK Johnson, Jyaire Brown and PJ Woodland have all bounced around during spring practice, and this is an opportunity for two or three of them to separate themselves from the pack.

There are a lot of exciting storylines heading into the Tigers spring game, and Brian Kelly hopes Saturday can help sort through some of the position battles.