The LSU Tigers kickoff their 2024 season against USC in just under a week, and on Monday, Brian Kelly took the podium for his weekly press conference to preview the game.

The Tigers offense is expected to be very strong this season, and they're going to need to be on Sunday to keep up with Lincoln Riley's USC offense, which will be led by Miller Moss.

Unfortunately, LSU may be without a couple of key pieces on their offense this Sunday. Kelly told us that WR Chris Hilton is questionable with a bone bruise and OG Miles Frazier is probable.

"Miles should practice tomorrow for us, so that's why we have him listed as probable. Chris will move around today with our trainers. We'll get a better sense of his situation, that's why we got him as questionable because we haven't seen him move around."

Kelly also told us that if those two were to miss Sunday's game, they already have a plan in place for who would take over their roles.

"Tyree Adams has played a little bit of guard, Paul Mubenga has played a little bit of guard for us, so those two guys would naturally move in to that position...Kyle Parker is the next guy up in that situation. He's had a great camp and we feel really good about what he can do for us."

Kelly's next media availability is on Thursday, so we should receive updates on Hilton and Frazier's status then.