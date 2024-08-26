PHNjcmlwdCBzcmM9J2h0dHBzOi8vd3d3Lmdvb2dsZXRhZ21hbmFnZXIuY29t L2d0YWcvanM/aWQ9Ry0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyB0eXBlPSd0ZXh0L2phdmFzY3Jp cHQnPjwvc2NyaXB0Pgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHdpbmRvdy5kYXRhTGF5ZXIgPSB3 aW5kb3cuZGF0YUxheWVyIHx8IFtdOwogIGZ1bmN0aW9uIGd0YWcoKXtkYXRh TGF5ZXIucHVzaChhcmd1bWVudHMpO30KICBndGFnKCdqcycsIG5ldyBEYXRl KCkpOwogIGd0YWcoJ2NvbmZpZycsICdHLTI2Sk1CQ1pQNlknLCB7CiAgICBw YWdlX2xvY2F0aW9uOiB3aW5kb3cubG9jYXRpb24uaHJlZiwKICAgIHBhZ2Vf cGF0aDogd2luZG93LmxvY2F0aW9uLnBhdGhuYW1lLAogICAgcGFnZV90aXRs ZTogd2luZG93LmRvY3VtZW50LnRpdGxlLAogICAgcGFnZV9ydW5uaW5nX3Rl Y2g6ICJhbmd1bGFyIiwKICAgIGRlYnVnX21vZGU6ICdmYWxzZScKICB9KTsK PC9zY3JpcHQ+Cgo=
PHNjcmlwdD4KICBhbmd1bGFyLm1vZHVsZSgncml2YWxzJykucnVuKGZ1bmN0 aW9uKGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5dGljc1NlcnZpY2UpIHsKICAgIGdvb2dsZUFuYWx5 dGljc1NlcnZpY2Uuc2V0R2FDbGllbnRJZCgnRy0yNkpNQkNaUDZZJyk7CiAg fSk7Cjwvc2NyaXB0PgoK
Advertisement
News More News
PGRpdiBjbGFzcz0ncmEtY29udGFpbmVyIGRpc3Ryb19hZCc+CjxkaXYgY2xh c3M9J3ZpZGVvLWFkLXdyYXBwZXInPgo8c2NyaXB0IGFzeW5jIHNyYz0nLy9j LmpzcmRuLmNvbS9zL2NzLmpzP3A9MjI1NDYnIHR5cGU9J3RleHQvamF2YXNj cmlwdCc+PC9zY3JpcHQ+CjxkaXYgY2xhc3M9J3ZpZGVvLWNvbnRhaW5lcicg aWQ9J2RzX2RlZmF1bHRfYW5jaG9yJz48L2Rpdj4KPC9kaXY+CjwvZGl2PgoK
ago football Edit

Brian Kelly provides injury update on two key offensive players

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
@clukehubbard

The LSU Tigers kickoff their 2024 season against USC in just under a week, and on Monday, Brian Kelly took the podium for his weekly press conference to preview the game.

The Tigers offense is expected to be very strong this season, and they're going to need to be on Sunday to keep up with Lincoln Riley's USC offense, which will be led by Miller Moss.

Unfortunately, LSU may be without a couple of key pieces on their offense this Sunday. Kelly told us that WR Chris Hilton is questionable with a bone bruise and OG Miles Frazier is probable.

"Miles should practice tomorrow for us, so that's why we have him listed as probable. Chris will move around today with our trainers. We'll get a better sense of his situation, that's why we got him as questionable because we haven't seen him move around."

Kelly also told us that if those two were to miss Sunday's game, they already have a plan in place for who would take over their roles.

"Tyree Adams has played a little bit of guard, Paul Mubenga has played a little bit of guard for us, so those two guys would naturally move in to that position...Kyle Parker is the next guy up in that situation. He's had a great camp and we feel really good about what he can do for us."

Kelly's next media availability is on Thursday, so we should receive updates on Hilton and Frazier's status then.

Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription

Talk about this story and more in The Quad

Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news

Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}
Advertisement
PCEtLSBCZWdpbiBjb21TY29yZSBUYWcgLS0+Cgo8c2NyaXB0PgogIHZhciBf Y29tc2NvcmUgPSBfY29tc2NvcmUgfHwgW107CiAgX2NvbXNjb3JlLnB1c2go ewogICAgYzE6ICIyIiwKICAgIGMyOiAiNzI0MTQ2OSIsCiAgICBjNTogIjIx NDIwMzQ1MjYiLAogICAgYzc6ICJodHRwczovL2xzdS5yaXZhbHMuY29tL25l d3MvYnJpYW4ta2VsbHktcHJvdmlkZXMtaW5qdXJ5LXVwZGF0ZS1vbi10d28t a2V5LW9mZmVuc2l2ZS1wbGF5ZXJzIiwKICAgIGNzX2ZwaWQ6ICcqbnVsbCcs CiAgICBjc19mcGl0OiAnKm51bGwnLAogICAgY3NfZnBkbTogJypudWxsJywK ICAgIGNzX2ZwZHQ6ICcqbnVsbCcKICB9KTsKICAoZnVuY3Rpb24oKSB7CiAg ICB2YXIgcyA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmNyZWF0ZUVsZW1lbnQoInNjcmlwdCIpLCBl bCA9IGRvY3VtZW50LmdldEVsZW1lbnRzQnlUYWdOYW1lKCJzY3JpcHQiKVsw XTsgcy5hc3luYyA9IHRydWU7CiAgICAvLyBsb2FkaW5nIHRoZSBldmVyZ3Jl ZW4gdmVyc2lvbiBvZiBjcy5qcyBzbyB3ZSBhbHdheXMgaGF2ZSB0aGUgbGFz dCB2ZXJzaW9uCiAgICBzLnNyYyA9ICJodHRwczovL3MueWltZy5jb20vY3gv dnptL2NzLmpzIjsKICAgIGVsLnBhcmVudE5vZGUuaW5zZXJ0QmVmb3JlKHMs IGVsKTsKICB9KSgpOwo8L3NjcmlwdD4KCjxub3NjcmlwdD4KICA8aW1nIHNy Yz0iaHR0cHM6Ly9zYi5zY29yZWNhcmRyZXNlYXJjaC5jb20vcD9jMT0yJmMy PTcyNDE0NjkmYzc9aHR0cHMlM0ElMkYlMkZsc3Uucml2YWxzLmNvbSUyRm5l d3MlMkZicmlhbi1rZWxseS1wcm92aWRlcy1pbmp1cnktdXBkYXRlLW9uLXR3 by1rZXktb2ZmZW5zaXZlLXBsYXllcnMmYzU9MjE0MjAzNDUyNiZjdj0yLjAm Y2o9MSZjc191Y2ZyPTAiIC8+Cjwvbm9zY3JpcHQ+CjwhLS0gRW5kIGNvbVNj b3JlIFRhZyAtLT4KCgo=