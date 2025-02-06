Brian Kelly responds to Greg Brooks' GMA interview

Earlier this week, Greg Brooks Jr. and his father sat down with Michael Strahan and conducted an interview with Good Morning America. It was the first time Brooks had done a public interview since he was diagnosed with a brain tumor prior to the 2023 season.

During the interview, Brooks' father called out Brian Kelly, saying that the LSU Tigers head coach hadn't reached out or visited Brooks since October of 2023. Kelly refuted the claims, saying he, or someone from his staff, was by his side pretty much everyday, saying the statement made by Brooks' father was "factually incorrect."

Kelly went on to say that, you can judge him for things he does on the field, but off the field, he does whatever he can to help and be there for his players.

"You can question me as a football coach, you can question me in terms of the things that we do on the field, but off the field, as a parent, as a husband, as somebody that is actively involved in every community that I've been involved with, this is where the line is drawn. That comment struck a nerve with me.

"I've been in it for players, will always be in it for our players. It rattled me that somebody could possibly be so factually incorrect in stating that I was not part of Greg Brooks Jr.'s care and support,” said Kelly.

Brooks and his family filed a lawsuit against LSU and Our Lady of the Lake in 2024 for negligence and claimed they mishandled the situation, and once they finally decided he needed surgery, they gave him an unqualified surgeon.

During preseason practices in 2023, Brooks would experience dizziness and nausea during practice, but the trainers diagnosed him with vertigo. It wasn't until over a month later that they went to a neurologist and found the tumor on his brain.

He was rushed into surgery, where he experienced multiple strokes during the procedure, and now has to relearn how to eat and write, and he can no longer walk.