After Sunday night's loss to USC, Brian Kelly was pretty heated in postgame press conference saying he was angry at his team for not playing with the same sense of urgency in the second half that they had in the first half.

During the press conference, Kelly was asked about USC's QB Miller Moss and how he thought he performed, and he gave USC's first-year starter some high praise, even going as far as to say that he outplayed Garrett Nussmeier.

"I thought [Miller Moss] played well tonight," said Kelly. "He outplayed our quarterback. He made the plays when he needed to."

After these comments, fans took to social media to pronounce their displeasure with the statement, basically calling him out for throwing Nussmeier under the bus. However, when Kelly spoke to the media on Tuesday morning, he was asked about the quote and said that his comments weren't meant as an insult to Nussmeier, but as credit to Moss for his performance and the plays he made late in the game to help them win.

"I said that Garrett Nussmeier played pretty well, but [Miller] Moss made some more plays in the end...My comments were not to besmudge Garrett Nussmeier, I just gave you the numbers, he was 30-for-39 for 300 yards and two touchdowns. My comments after the game were, 'I think he played pretty good, but the other kid played pretty good too and they won the game'. This had nothing to do with Garrett Nussmeier not playing well...Whatever my comments were, they were not intended in anyway to discourage a guy that went 30-for-39 for 300 yards."

I don't think this was an attempt to save face or anything, I genuinely think he made a comment in the heat of the moment and didn't really think about what he was saying. Statistically, Moss did outplay Nussmeier and he made some big throws down the stretch to help win them the game, but this was not an attempt to throw his starting QB under the bus after an impressive game.