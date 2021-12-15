LSU signs 13 on Day 1 of Early Signing Period

Brian Kelly’s first signing class featured the top talent in Louisiana as the first-year LSU head coach signed 10 of the best players the state had to offer Wednesday, the first day of the early signing period.

“I really like this class and it’s one that fills some immediate needs for us especially on the offensive line,” Kelly said. “Louisiana is so vital to our success as a program and we were able to bring the best players in our state to LSU.

“We want to recruit great players, but it’s also vital to our success to have high character young men in our program who value the great education LSU offers. We did that with this class. This is a group that will make LSU proud and lay the foundation for the championship program we are building.”

In addition to the 10 players from Louisiana, the Tigers signed two from Florida and one from Michigan. The 13-player class features four offensive linemen, two defensive linemen, a pair of cornerbacks, along with a quarterback, tight end, wide receiver, linebacker and placekicker.

LSU Football – Class of 2022 Early Signees

Jordan Allen CB 5-11 182 Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Bo Bordelon OL 6-5 269 Raceland, La. (Newman High School)

Will Campbell OL 6-6 286 Monroe, La. (Neville High School)

Nathan Dibert PK 5-11 195 Hartland, Mich. (Hartland High School)

Tygee Hill DT 6-2 283 New Orleans, La. (Edna Karr High School)

Walker Howard QB 6-1 183 Lafayette, La. (St. Thomas More High School)

Landon Ibieta WR 5-11 175 Mandeville, La. (Mandeville High School)

Emery Jones OL 6-4 330 Baton Rouge, La. (Catholic High School)

Mason Taylor TE 6-5 225 Plantation, Fla. (St. Thomas Aquinas High School)

DeMario Tolan LB 6-1 211 Orlando, Fla. (Dr. Phillips High School)

Laterrance Welch CB 6-1 178 Lafayette, La. (Acadiana High School)

Fitzgerald West Jr. OL 6-2 314 Lafayette, La. (Lafayette Christian Academy)

Quency Wiggins DE 6-5 265 Baton Rouge, La. (Madison Prep)