Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier?

LSU head coach Brian Kelly said at his Monday press conference he knows who he's starting at quarterback in Sunday's season opener vs. Florida State in the Superdome.

But he's not revealing the identity until that person trots on the field for the Tigers' first offensive snaps against the Seminoles.

"I think it's a tactical advantage for us not to announce it," Kelly said who added he made the decision 48 hours ago early Saturday afternoon after his team's practice in Tiger Stadium. "Florida State (a 47-7 win over Duquesne last Saturday) has played a game. That's an advantage for them. We haven't played, so it doesn't help us to give up any of our cards in that sense, So, we're going to hold that card until game day."

Daniels, is a native of San Bernardino who transferred to LSU in the spring semester after serving as Arizona State's starter for the last three seasons,. Vastly improved redshirt freshman Nussmeier played four LSU games last season with a start vs. Arkansas.

Kelly repeatedly said throughout preseason practice, especially after sixth-year senior QB Myles Brennan “retired” from football on Aug. 15, that there was little separation between Daniels and Nussmeier.

"There's some great similarities between the two of them," Kelly said of Daniels and Nussmeier. "And in terms of what they're able to do, they both run extremely well. They both can make plays outside the pocket.

"Certainly, we don't have to change the playcalling. There's not a dramatic difference between the two when it comes to play calling. When we're talking about both quarterbacks, this is a this is a 1A and 1B. This is not a 1 and a 2. Both are obviously going to contribute this year.."

Daniels has never lost a starting QB competition, starting all 53 games of his four-year San Bernardino (Calif.) Cajon High career and 29 of 30 Arizona State games (one year was the COVID-shortened four-game 2020 schedule). He made 21 straight ASU starts after sitting out the UCLA game as a freshman in 2019 with an ankle injury and had Sun Devils’ career total offense numbers of 7,313 yards (6,025 passing, 1,288 rushing) and 45 TDs (32 passing, 13 rushing).

Daniels was 18-11 as ASU’s starter, including a 20-16 victory over Florida State in the 2019 Sun Bowl . He was named the game's MVP after completing 12 of 28 passes for 195 yards and rushing for 36 yards and a two-point conversion on 12 attempts.

He is trying to be the first Californian ever to start as LSU QB and is bidding to become the fifth transfer QB in the last 11 seasons to start an LSU season opener. He hopes to join Joe Burrow (Ohio State), Danny Etling (Purdue), Zach Mettenberger (Butler Community College) and Andrew Hatch (Harvard). That foursome of transfers had a combined 84-28-3 career record (74.3 percent) as Tigers’ starting QBs.

Nussmeier is bidding to become the first redshirt freshman or true freshman to start a Tigers opener since Josh Booty in 1999 (though Booty was 24 years old when he came to LSU after playing minor league baseball for five seasons).

Last season as a true freshman, Nussmeier played in the NCAA-maximum for four games allowed to maintain a redshirt. He finished the season 29-of-57 for 329 passing yards, 2 TDs and 2 interceptions Against Arkansas taking over for starter Max Johnson after the first two series of the game, he completed 18-of-31 passes for 179 yards, 1 TD and a pair of interceptions.

Though Kelly said he doesn’t prefer to play two quarterbacks, he showed throughout his 12 years as Notre Dame’s coach through last season he’s not hesitant to switch quarterbacks if he’s not getting the production he seeks.

For instance, Everett Golson was Notre Dame’s starting QB in its first 12 games of the 2014 season. But in that 12th start, Notre Dame fell behind USC 35-0 in the second quarter and Kelly benched Golson in favor of Malik Zaire.

Zaire ended up throwing for 170 yards and rushing for a TD, handling the Irish’s last five series in a 49-14 loss. Kelly started Zaire in Notre Dame’s 31-28 Music City Bowl win over LSU in which Zaire won game MVP honors when he completed 12 of 15 passes for 96 yards and a TD and ran for 96 yards on 22 carries scoring one touchdown.

Kelly said having a close quarterback competition is beneficial.

"They're going to be engaged because they know how close they are to playing every snap," Kelly said. "This is not going to be put your helmet underneath the bench. You need your helmet on.. We're going to be natural and the ability to get to the next play with the next quarterback. This isn't that you have to turn over your play sheet and go to Jayden Daniels play calls or Nussmeier's game plan. I think that itself keeps you so engaged."

Here's what Kelly said on other topics:

On Florida State

"I'm quite familiar with opened up against Florida State last year (when Kelly coached Notre Dame). I know (FSU head coach) Mike (Norvell) well. He has done a really outstanding job and developing this football team. They're a disciplined group now. It wasn't the same group that we saw a couple of years ago. Last year, they took us to overtime.

"It's a team that has some talented players defensively, physicality at the defensive line position. Athletes at the second level in the backfield. And then from an offensive standpoint, it starts at the quarterback position. Jordan Travis is a great competitor. can make things happen. He can throw the football and he runs he keeps plays alive for him. He didn't have to do a lot of that on Saturday (vs. Duquesne). He's led by a deep and talented receiver corps and we saw Saturday they (FSU) ran for 406 yards. That certainly gets your attention."

On LSU's program progress since Kelly took over in December

"Our guys fully understand and have been actively engaged in our process. We're just throwing something against the wall and see what sticks. They know it's extremely intentional, everything from checking their sleep patterns to what they put in their body to how we practice. And so that kind of total preparation, they understand that now. I feel really good about the fact that that our team has understood and has really bought into the process of preparing themselves this opener. There'll be other challenges along the way and some ups and downs that we're going to have to handle. But I feel good about it based upon where we've come from since December."

On LSU's offensive line

"The linchpin to the decision at the offensive line started and ended with the center position. Once we felt comfortable with Garrett Dellinger at the center position, everything else was able to fall into place. When I say comfortable with the center position, the ability to call out fronts, the ability to feel comfortable snapping the ball and then executing this technique.

'Here's a guy who wasn't hadn't played the position, so that's a big ask of a guy coming off a surgery, not active in the spring., He did an incredible job. To place all of that on him and I was pretty demanding on him, spending time with them, making sure that he stayed confident and that he did that.

"Now since that day, we were able to decide what was the best rotation in that regard. And we think (Anthony) Bradford and (Miles) Frazier at guards and (Cam) Wire and (Will) Campbell at the tackle position gives us the best chance with those five guys. Tre'mond Shorts is going to be in the mix. We're probably not in a position right now where 72 plays for the inside guys and the outside guys is feasible., We're going to have to probably play seven or eight guys."

On LSU's receiving corps

"We're going to go deep into that rotation. Having Jack Bech back (from an injury) and being able to up his work volume, getting him running to the level that he's capable without pain has really given us the kind of flexibility that we needed at that position.

"Now, we can move around guys to get suitable matchups. We can move Kayshon (Boutte), we can move Malik (Nabers), (Kyren) Lacy now can go to the field or play into the boundary. Brian Thomas get into a position where we can move him around a little bit as well. Jaray Jenkins is consistent as anybody that we've had. It gives us really a nice rotation and keep guys fresh."

On LSU's kickers

"Damian Ramos going to start at the field goals and extra points. We're still in the process of making a decision on kickoffs. It's extremely competitive there we feel we feel like that decision is probably going to meet here in the next 24 to 48 hours."