Brian Kelly says this week will 'point out those who are not fighters'

The LSU Tigers, once 6-1 overall with a 3-0 SEC record, have now lost three consecutive games to Texas A&M, Alabama and Florida. They now sit at 6-4 (3-3 SEC) and have essentially been eliminated from SEC Championship and College Football Playoff contention.

With their season still very much alive this morning, the Tigers marched into the Swamp to face a 4-5 Florida team, who they had beaten five years in a row coming into Saturday's game. LSU dominated the stat sheet, out-gaining Florida 392-339, winning the time of possession battle 41:43-18:17, converting on over 50% of their third downs and totaling 25 first downs to the Florida's 13. The only thing they didn't win is the only thing that matters; the number of points on the scoreboard.

Things aren't going well in Baton Rouge right now. Whether it's at a coaching level or personnel level, they just don't seem to have the pieces in place to win football games against quality opponents this year.

After the loss to Florida, Brian Kelly was asked about what's to come for the rest of the season, and he told us they're going to identify the players who want to get better and fight for this team, and they're going to play them. If you don't want to help the team get better, then you're not going to see the field.

"If you're not someone who's like 'I'm going to work to be better,' then we don't have a place for you in the last couple of weeks," said Kelly. "But if you want to fight and you want to keep working to get better, then we're going to be alongside you. We are in a rough spot that we have to fight through, and we've got to do it together."

Kelly went on to say that this week of practice is going to point out all the guys on the team who are not fighters while reiterating that they're going to put guys on the field who want to do everything they can to fix where this team is at the moment.

"It's going to point out those who are not fighters. We're going to put guys on the field who want to fight and do everything they can to correct where we are right now, which is struggling with consistent execution."

This is a big week for Kelly and LSU. They host Vanderbilt who, as we all know, will not be the same pushover-type of game that it typically is. If they lose to the Commodores at home next Saturday, there are going to be a lot of conversations about what the future of this program is going to look like.