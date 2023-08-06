LSU has a new injury reporting protocol for this upcoming football season. The new policy is an attempt at transparency and openness. Coach Brian Kelly addressed the new policy in reference to potential gambling implications when he met with media at LSU's first preseason practice on Thursday.

"I think it's better to be proactive in those situations and take away even the temptation to even have that in this building and not be that next school that goes down that path," Kelly told media following practice.

First of all, bravo coach for being proactive! We all know how prevalent gambling has become. There's no shortage of apps, sites, and anything else you could think of to place a bet and gamble. The more accessible it is, the more chances you have for an athlete to be involved in something nefarious. Pro athletes are being suspended for gambling. Calvin Ridley was suspended for a whole season for placing bets. College players are now being investigated for possible connections related to gambling. Wins could be vacated. Awards taken away. What happens if the Heisman and/or CFP are impacted? Coach saw it coming and decided to get ahead of the curve.

"I thought it was important given the nature of what's going on today out there relative to reporting and gaming," He said. "We wanted to make sure that we were transparent with injuries, not putting any pressure on anybody here to guess who's in, who's out for a given game."

You'll never get ahead by sitting back. Being innovative will always give you an advantage over the competition. Coach Kelly has used innovation at every stop along the way to Baton Rouge. So what if opponents know if someone is "available" or "unavailable" for the Tigers? If you feel this gives some sort of advantage to opponents, I have some weight loss pills for sale because that's just not true. You have to prepare for every possible situation. If this also helps the media accurately report on what's going on and helps curtail gambling tomfoolery, I'm all for it!

"I don't want it to be a situation where it causes something to the point where somebody loses their job or somebody loses eligibility," Kelly Said. "I mean, that's a bigger issue than, well, we got a tactical advantage today because we found out he was playing."​

Losing eligibility, and everything else that could come with it, would be the most devastating thing resulting from a gambling violation. Something as innocent as telling your cousin who's playing or not when they use that to swing a line and/or place an unusual bet could send shockwaves through a program. Eliminating a problem before it becomes one is best. It's why you get your oil changed as often as the manufacturer suggests. Waiting longer does damage. It's why you take medicine or see a doctor when things start to feel uneasy, not after they've become unbearable. These are the types of things Tiger fans should be proud of when it comes to Coach Kelly.