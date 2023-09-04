Brian Kelly came to LSU and completely flipped the program around in year one. After two very disappointing seasons, Kelly injected a new life into a Tigers team that desperately needed it. While winning 10 games last season was nice, it isn't LSU's standard, and he knows that. Kelly knows when you come to LSU, you're expected to win championships. Everyone felt the Tigers were ready to do that this year, but after a fourth consecutive opening game loss, maybe this isn't LSU's year.

I'm not here to say Brian Kelly is on the hot seat, because he isn't. It takes time to rebuild a program, but that doesn't make this loss any easier for the Tigers. Brian Kelly was very open in his postgame press conference, and he opened up about the teams struggles against Florida State.

"We certainly are not the football team that I thought we were," said Head Coach Brian Kelly. "Second half, didn't play with a sense of urgency."

Anyone who watched the game could see that LSU was a completely different team in the second half. The offense completely disappeared, the secondary couldn't stop a nosebleed and LSU had way too many drops in key moments. All of that is a recipe for losing, and those miscues fall on both the players and the coaching staff.

"This was a total failure on a coaching standpoint and a player standpoint that we have to address and we have to own it," Coach Kelly said. "We were clearly short in a lot of areas and that falls on me."

One major coaching adjustment people are going to point out was the usage of Harold Perkins. His impact on the game was virtually nonexistent. After breaking out as a true freshman, so many people had high hopes for Perkins in his sophomore year, but LSU seemingly schemed him out of the game.

Kelly told us earlier this week that they plan on using Perkins in more of an off ball role this season, but is that a mistake? Perkins had 7.5 sacks as a freshman and was an opponents worst nightmare every time he stepped on the field. On Sunday, he was used as a QB spy for almost the entire game and had next to no impact on the game.

Yes, Perkins is such a dynamic playmaker that he should be used in more ways than just a pass rusher, but he proved to be one of the best in the business at getting after the QB, and after a first half where Jordan Travis was hardly touched, why not unleash him off the edge more often?

We also expected to see a new LSU offense that was supposed to take more shots downfield and open up a whole new part of this offense, but the vertical passing game was once again not there.

You have to give credit to FSU's defense, they were disruptive all night and they blanketed a lot of the Tigers downfield routes, but it was still very discouraging to see next to no explosiveness from Daniels and the rest of the offense.

Overall, this was a very disappointing loss for LSU in a game that they had all offseason to prepare for. They bounced back after losing to FSU in a heartbreaker last year, but with another Week one loss, LSU may have just watched their playoff chances go out the window.