Brian Kelly talks potential defensive coaching changes
It's no secret that the LSU defense was bad this year, and it's even less of a secret that the LSU fans want to see some type of coaching change on the defensive side of the ball.
Brian Kelly has said multiple times that at the end of the season, he will sit down and evaluate the whole coaching staff, starting with himself. With the regular season over, he and the staff have been conducting exit interviews with the players and have now shifted their focus to recruiting before beginning staff evaluations next week.
Kelly was asked about the evaluation process and more specifically about the defensive coaching staff. He had a very straight to the point answer, saying his defense didn't live up to the LSU standard and nobody should be happy with the product they put on the field.
One of the biggest criticisms that Kelly received during the year was that he didn't act quick enough to attempt to save the defense this season. While from the outside looking in, it may have seemed like they did very little to fix things this year, but Kelly said they began looking at and addressing the defensive struggles as early as the Ole Miss game.
Fans can be quick to judge players and coaches, and that was quite evident with how quickly fans wanted Matt House fired. I'm not saying they were wrong, but the higher ups usually have more patience and wait for the right time to make a big coaching change.
Kelly talked about how hard it is to change coaches, especially a coordinator, in the middle of the season. During his time at Notre Dame, he fired his defensive coordinator just three games into the season because he was getting in his way. He said it wasn't an easy decision, and he's not afraid to make those decisions, but if it was easy to replace a coordinator midseason, this team would be in a much different place right now.
While Coach Kelly didn't give too much away in terms of if they'll make a coaching change, he made it very obvious that if he thinks it's the best thing for the program, he'll do it, no matter how hard of a choice it is personally.
If it were up to most LSU fans Matt House would have been fired after the Ole Miss game if it was their choice, but Kelly has been doing this a long time and knows what it's like to replace a coordinator midseason. Like he said, if it was easy to replace a coordinator midseason, this team would be in a much different place than they are right now.