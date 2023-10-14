News More News
Brian Kelly tells us why Auburn's offense could be dangerous on Saturday

Luke Hubbard • Death Valley Insider
Analyst
Auburn has a very strange offense this year. This is a team that has yet to throw for over 100 yards in any power five game, they're third in the SEC in rushing yards per game, but their leading rusher has just 202 yards and ranks 22nd in the SEC in rushing.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn are still rebuilding their roster, and they don't have all the pieces they'd like to have, but they're working with what they have on offense, and what they've got is a big offensive line and a bunch of guys that can run the football.

Despite not throwing the ball often, Brian Kelly says LSU has to be ready to defend the pass. Their starting quarterback, Payton Thorne, has over 6,000 career passing yards and is very capable of throwing the ball. If Auburn wants to attack LSU through the air, their very much capable of doing so, but they've built their identity around running the football.

"Payton Thorne has thrown for over 6,000 yards in the Big 10. It's a bit misleading in terms of their statistics relative to throwing the ball. They can throw the football, and if you're not on your coverage, they're capable of being very productive. They choose not to throw the football, so I think that's the big difference. I think there are some teams that are not capable of throwing the football, and they're not productive, but they can throw the football, so they keep you balanced. Now let's face it, they're certainly a run first team, but you have to defend the pass. You can't just say, 'oh they're not going to throw the football against LSU,' they're going to do everything necessary to win the game. We have to defend the pass and we have to defend the quarterback in the QB run. That puts you in a very difficult situation defensively because it's hard to do both, and that's why this offense is a very good offense."
— Brian Kelly

Obviously, Auburn is very committed to running the football, but they do it differently than most teams. A lot of teams have a bell cow back who is going to take most of the work, but not Auburn. They currently have five guys with over 100 rushing yards, and there isn't a single player on the team averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry.

The use of the QB in the run game makes it very hard for a defense to defend. As we know with Jayden Daniels, teams can't game plan for a pass, running back run and QB run all on the same play, so that's what's going to make Auburn so hard to defend this Saturday.

Coach Kelly acknowledged this challenge they're facing, and he went a little more in depth about what makes this Auburn run game so dangerous.

"I think they're committed [to running the football]. I think that's the first thing. Run games, a lot of people talk about run games, but I think sometimes people are just not committed to the run game. They say they are, but they're a finesse offense and they really just want to run the RPO and throw the football. They're committed, and when you're committed to it, you're coaching it and they add the quarterback to it. When you add the quarterback, you don't always have a hat for the quarterback, so that makes it a difficult proposition, and they run two of them. When [Robby] Ashford comes in the game, he's a running back. He's a gifted, gifted player that we played against last year. He's very difficult, and Payton Thorne is athletic as well. He's an athletic quarterback, they have a committed offensive coordinator to the run and they're good upfront. They're not spreading it out, they're not finesse, they're coming at you and that puts you in a position where you're going to have a really good run game."
— Brian Kelly

We've seen running quarterbacks have big days against LSU, and we could see yet another one or even two have big games Saturday. It's going to be hard, but LSU's defense is going to have to play disciplined football. Guys are going to have to stay true to their assignments and not let their eyes trick them. If they can do that, they can find some success against this Auburn offense.

