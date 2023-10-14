Auburn has a very strange offense this year. This is a team that has yet to throw for over 100 yards in any power five game, they're third in the SEC in rushing yards per game, but their leading rusher has just 202 yards and ranks 22nd in the SEC in rushing.

Hugh Freeze and Auburn are still rebuilding their roster, and they don't have all the pieces they'd like to have, but they're working with what they have on offense, and what they've got is a big offensive line and a bunch of guys that can run the football.

Despite not throwing the ball often, Brian Kelly says LSU has to be ready to defend the pass. Their starting quarterback, Payton Thorne, has over 6,000 career passing yards and is very capable of throwing the ball. If Auburn wants to attack LSU through the air, their very much capable of doing so, but they've built their identity around running the football.