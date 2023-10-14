Brian Kelly tells us why Auburn's offense could be dangerous on Saturday
Auburn has a very strange offense this year. This is a team that has yet to throw for over 100 yards in any power five game, they're third in the SEC in rushing yards per game, but their leading rusher has just 202 yards and ranks 22nd in the SEC in rushing.
Hugh Freeze and Auburn are still rebuilding their roster, and they don't have all the pieces they'd like to have, but they're working with what they have on offense, and what they've got is a big offensive line and a bunch of guys that can run the football.
Despite not throwing the ball often, Brian Kelly says LSU has to be ready to defend the pass. Their starting quarterback, Payton Thorne, has over 6,000 career passing yards and is very capable of throwing the ball. If Auburn wants to attack LSU through the air, their very much capable of doing so, but they've built their identity around running the football.
Obviously, Auburn is very committed to running the football, but they do it differently than most teams. A lot of teams have a bell cow back who is going to take most of the work, but not Auburn. They currently have five guys with over 100 rushing yards, and there isn't a single player on the team averaging less than 4.0 yards per carry.
The use of the QB in the run game makes it very hard for a defense to defend. As we know with Jayden Daniels, teams can't game plan for a pass, running back run and QB run all on the same play, so that's what's going to make Auburn so hard to defend this Saturday.
Coach Kelly acknowledged this challenge they're facing, and he went a little more in depth about what makes this Auburn run game so dangerous.
We've seen running quarterbacks have big days against LSU, and we could see yet another one or even two have big games Saturday. It's going to be hard, but LSU's defense is going to have to play disciplined football. Guys are going to have to stay true to their assignments and not let their eyes trick them. If they can do that, they can find some success against this Auburn offense.