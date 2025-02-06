Brian Kelly updates Colin Hurley's health status

Earlier this year, LSU's backup quarterback, Colin Hurley, was injured in an on campus car accident. He crashed into a tree around 3am, and when first responders got to the scene, he was unconscious and had a cut on his face. He was then transported to Our Lady of the Lake hospital and has since gone back to Jacksonville to be with his family.

On Wednesday, Brian Kelly provided an update on his status.

"He's back in Jacksonville and reports in talking to his dad yesterday were really positive," said Kelly. "Again, this is another scenario where there's a recovery process for him, but I think everybody is optimistic."

Kelly also said that, because he's 17 years old, many of the medical decisions have been left up to his family. He visited him on multiple occasions and has seen him make progress in his recovery.

"Because of his age, he's 17, we've left a lot of (the medical decisions) up to the family. I've been there to see him on multiple occasions, progress is real.

Colin Hurley was one of the top quarterbacks in the 2025 class before he reclassified to 2024 to join the LSU Tigers one year early. He arrived on campus last spring and has really impressed during practice and the 2024 spring game. With Garrett Nussmeier leaving next year, it looks like he'll be in prime position to battle with Michael Van Buren for the QB1 spot.