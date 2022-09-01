"I told the (LSU) team what I love about this is the preparation Monday through Friday. Once it gets to the point where practice is not exciting for me, and the preparation is not exciting, I'll walk away."

"I'm nervous every day wanting to make sure that I prepare my football team in every aspect so they can be the best versions of themselves and a team," Kelly said. "That's my why, that's what drives me. So when it comes to Saturday, there's no doubt what's going to happen.

Now, as he prepares to coach his 384th game starting his 33th season as a head coach in leading his fifth different program, Kelly said he still gets nervous the week of the opening game.

GVS rallied for a 31-3 victory, the first of Kelly's 22 season-opening wins with eight of his season-opening 10 losses coming in his first two head coaching jobs at GVS and Central Michigan.

"There were maybe 800 people in the stands," LSU first-year coach Kelly said Thursday night in his final press conference before his Tigers' debut in Sunday night's season-opener vs. Florida State in New Orleans. "We got behind early and I could hear the people in the press box who hired me. So, that was a real situation."

There are many obvious unanswered questions about the Tigers at various positions. But Kelly is very specific of what he wants to see in game one.

"This is really going to be about how we manage our emotions, how we handle either being down or ahead or adversity," Kelly said. "This is really about putting a team in a competitive situation and really finding out how they handle real competition when they haven't won a lot of games and haven't done it consistently over a couple of years.

"They're going to be put in a situation where they're gonna have to choose confidence. They're going to have to stay in a real good zone and not have highs and lows. So that will be the real question. You don't answer it until you play the game."

Kelly said Monday he wasn't publicly announcing his starting quarterback (either Jayden Daniels or Garrett Nussmeier) until gametime so he could maintain a tactical advantage. But he revealed Thursday he announced at a team meeting Monday who will start at QB.

"We told them we didn't want it out on social media, so they did a really good job of keeping it from you guys (the media)," Kelly said.

Here's Kelly on other topics:

On LSU's tight ends

"I was not impressed where were we were when I got here. I feel really good about where we are right now. Mason Taylor has obviously done a pretty good job of making me feel that way. Kole (Taylor) has done a really good job there, too. Those two guys in particular have made me feel better about that situation. The freshman (Mason Taylor) is really, going to be a fine football player. Jack Mashburn has done a really good job. And then Nick Storz has helped us out a lot, he's much more of a physical guy. There's four tight ends there where we didn't know if we had one. So that's making a lot of progress in a very short period of time."

On Florida State's stunting defensive line

"Florida State's extremely athletic. They have two really big inside defensive tackles that are going to be a challenge to move out of there. They're athletic on the edge, but we knew this from self-scouting way back in May. This isn't anything new to us. We've prepared for it.

"There are some of the things that we're going to have to do really well. . .it's really about ourselves more so than Florida State. Our execution in the offensive line is going to be based upon our ability to run the ball. Look, you're not going to run on this defense. They can move sideline to sideline really well. We've got to find opportunities to crease them and be in a good position that way."

On LSU's cornerback rotation

"We think Jarrick (Bernard-Converse) is a field corner. He plays really smart and savvy to the field. He can handle multiple, multiple receivers. He's just has a really good sense of field awareness. Colby (Richardson) is going to be the boundary (corner). (Mehki) Garner can play both sides, so he's going to be our swing guy. Sevyn (Banks) can play a little bit of both as well. I think it's it's really going to be about keeping them fresh and seeing who's playing really well. The most experienced and veteran player that we have power five football is Jarrick and then those other guys keep it in a really good rotation."







