Brian Kelly would love to have Harold Perkins back at LSU in 2025

Harold Perkins erupted onto the scene as a true freshman in 2022. The former four-star LB wasn't expected to produce too much as a freshman, but he made himself known with massive performances against Mississippi State and Ole Miss early in the season.

After the Tigers win over the Rebels, Perkins became a household name and went on to finish the 2022 season with 7.5 sacks and 41 pressures. At that point, everyone expected him to become one of the best linebackers we've ever seen at LSU. However, some poor choices about his position in 2023 caused him to fall off the radar a little bit.

Entering 2024, Perkins had high expectations. Matt House was gone and the Tigers brought in Blake Baker, one of the best LB coaches and defensive coordinators in the game. Despite that, Perkins didn't have the start to the season everyone envisioned.

Through the Tigers first four games, Perkins totaled 16 tackles (five solo), but hadn't recorded a single sack and had just four pressures to his name. It felt like they were almost trying too hard to scheme around Perkins, and it made him and the rest of the defense slow down a little bit.

Unfortunately for Perkins, he suffered a season-ending ACL injury when trying to make a tackle over the middle of the field against UCLA. Up until this weekend, we hadn't seen or heard much about Perkins since his injury, but on Saturday, he showed out for LSU's game against Vanderbilt.