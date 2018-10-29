BATON ROUGE, La. -- The anchor on LSU's offensive line is on the way back.



Garrett Brumfield, who has missed the past four games, has been cleared by LSU trainer Jack Mariucci and will play versus top-ranked Alabama.

Donavaughn Campbell, Adrian Magee and Chasen Hines have each started at left guard in place of the senior. This will Brumfield's first action since exiting in the fourth quarter in the 45-16 rout of Ole Miss.

"Surprisingly, I talked to Jack this morning. He feels that Garrett is going to be ready to go," coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. "He's going to be about as healthy as he possibly can right now. That gives us a boost. Garrett brings a tremendous amount of leadership, a tremendous amount of confidence, and he also makes the calls."