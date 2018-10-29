Brumfield to return for Alabama game
BATON ROUGE, La. -- The anchor on LSU's offensive line is on the way back.
Garrett Brumfield, who has missed the past four games, has been cleared by LSU trainer Jack Mariucci and will play versus top-ranked Alabama.
Donavaughn Campbell, Adrian Magee and Chasen Hines have each started at left guard in place of the senior. This will Brumfield's first action since exiting in the fourth quarter in the 45-16 rout of Ole Miss.
"Surprisingly, I talked to Jack this morning. He feels that Garrett is going to be ready to go," coach Ed Orgeron said on Monday. "He's going to be about as healthy as he possibly can right now. That gives us a boost. Garrett brings a tremendous amount of leadership, a tremendous amount of confidence, and he also makes the calls."
Hines drew his first start two weeks ago against Mississippi State and is currently listed as the starter on the team’s depth chart.
Brumfield was taking reps with the first-team line during portions of practice last week before the bye week. Hines will likely rotate in with Brumfield as LSU takes advantage of its healthiest group up front since before the season.
“I think this is going to give us a big boost,” Orgeron said. “We can play Chasen behind him. Chasen is physical, athletic, can handle this type of game. If Garrett needs a spell, I think we've developed strength there that makes it stronger.”
“Alabama, it all starts with protection,” Orgeron said. “You have to protect them, a lot of sacks. They're very creative in their pass-rush. We have to get the ball out of Joe's hands quick, but we have to be able to run the football.
“We're going to have to be able to run the football like we did against Georgia, hold our blocks, protect the quarterback, give him enough time to get the ball down the field.”