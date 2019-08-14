Just a day ago, LSU center Lloyd Cushenberry complimented freshman offensive guard Kardell Thomas.

“He had his best practice yesterday (Monday),” Cushenberry said.

Now, it appears Thomas will be sidelined for a while after sustaining an unspecified injury in Wednesday’s practice, according to LSU coach Ed Orgeron.

“I don’t know how serious it is, we are going to see,” Orgeron said. “But I am sure he will be out for a little while. So that’s another injury for the offensive line.”

After 11 preseason practices, the Tigers are facing an overland of offensive guard injuries.

Thomas, a four-star signee from Southern Lab, joins fellow guards Damien Lewis and Chasen Hines among the walking wounded. Lewis missed the last two days of practice and Hines is being limited while returning from off-season knee surgery.

All the injuries, particularly now with Thomas sidelined, has forced the Tigers to scramble. Thomas had been working at left and right guard.

The one constant has been starting left guard senior Adrian Magee, who had four starts in three different positions last season.



“He knows his plays and he knows what to do,” Orgeron said of Magee. “Adrian can play left guard, right guard or left tackle. He’s very versatile, he’s going to play a lot for us.”