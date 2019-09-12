Ticket prices climbed into the thousands during the weeks of anticipation. And a circus of fans eventually overcrowded the streets as if they awaited the Beatles themselves.

A bit excessive for a September football game, some thought.

But what about a historic show and lone stop west of the Mississippi for a breakthrough tour with only 12 dates currently set?

Nearly 100,000 fans in attendance, and another 8.6 million viewers on television.

A big stage, and a bigger performance.

Ed Sullivan introduced John, Paul, George and Ringo to America in 1964.

Eighteen months later, the Brits played Shea Stadium.

Ed Orgeron unveiled Joe, Justin, Ja'Marr and Terrace in 2018.

And the Bayou Bengals didn't wait quite so long to hit Texas Memorial with their own watershed moment.

LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. aren't just the statistical leaders of a suddenly high-powered offense.

They're Burbank Joe and the Three Moss-keteers.

They're budding celebrities at the forefront of a full-blown revolution of one of the nation's most prominent football programs

They bring an undeniable swagger everywhere they geaux, and they provide their own fireworks to punctuate the show.

They transcend what anyone thought outside of the Football Operations Building thought a Tigers' offense could be.

And they're just getting started.