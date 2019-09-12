Burbank Joe Burrow and the 3 Moss-keteers' historic tour just kicking off
Ticket prices climbed into the thousands during the weeks of anticipation. And a circus of fans eventually overcrowded the streets as if they awaited the Beatles themselves.
A bit excessive for a September football game, some thought.
But what about a historic show and lone stop west of the Mississippi for a breakthrough tour with only 12 dates currently set?
Nearly 100,000 fans in attendance, and another 8.6 million viewers on television.
A big stage, and a bigger performance.
Ed Sullivan introduced John, Paul, George and Ringo to America in 1964.
Eighteen months later, the Brits played Shea Stadium.
Ed Orgeron unveiled Joe, Justin, Ja'Marr and Terrace in 2018.
And the Bayou Bengals didn't wait quite so long to hit Texas Memorial with their own watershed moment.
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow and wide receivers Justin Jefferson, Ja'Marr Chase and Terrace Marshall Jr. aren't just the statistical leaders of a suddenly high-powered offense.
They're Burbank Joe and the Three Moss-keteers.
They're budding celebrities at the forefront of a full-blown revolution of one of the nation's most prominent football programs
They bring an undeniable swagger everywhere they geaux, and they provide their own fireworks to punctuate the show.
They transcend what anyone thought outside of the Football Operations Building thought a Tigers' offense could be.
And they're just getting started.
Burrow threw for more yards Saturday at Texas — 471 — than any quarterback in program history other than Rohan Davey's 528 at Alabama in 2001.
By comparison, Davey had just 482 total through two games against Tulane and Utah State to start that record-setting 3,347-yard campaign.
Burrow, whose 2,894 last season was quietly No. 4 on that list, is already at 749 through two games against teams who finished last season a combined 20-7.
There's little wonder the senior has skyrocketed his way up the Heisman Trophy betting odds from 200-to-1 before the season to 5-to-1 in a matter of 10 days.
Saturday's 45-38 victory is the nation's only defeat of a top-10 opponent so far this season, sealed away by Burrow's highlight-reel Heisman moment on a third-and-17 touchdown connection to Jefferson under pressure.
He's completing 81.8 percent of his passes — third-best nationally, despite more than 160 percent as many attempts as the two quarterbacks narrowly ahead of him — and has thrown a nation-leading nine touchdowns.
No LSU quarterback has completed more than 68.0 percent of his passes in a season or more than 28 touchdowns.
Jefferson, Chase and Marshall became the first three teammates in LSU history Saturday to each haul in 100 or more receiving yards in the same game.
Their 250, 168 and 154 yards on the season, respectively, are three of the top six totals in the SEC and the top 52 in the nation.
Only seven other FBS programs have multiple receivers with more than 150 yards through two games, with only Mike Leach's Washington State and Sonny Dykes' SMU teams also boasting a trio.
The Tigers had only enjoyed two 100-yard receivers in the same game on 13 prior occasions — twice by Odell Beckham Jr. and Jarvis Landry and six headlined by Biletnikoff Award winner Josh Reed, including three paired with Michael Clayton.
Those types of NFL-talented predecessors are the company into which Jefferson, Chase and Marshall are already placing themselves.
And rarely, if ever, has a trio turned that potential into the level of production for which the Three Moss-keteers appear poised.
LSU has seen three receivers surpass the 400-yard mark in the same season on just five occasions and not since Brandon LaFell (656), Demetrius Byrd (621) and Early Doucet (525) in 2007.
And suddenly Jefferson, Chase and Marshall doing so within the first half of this season seems far more likely than far-fetched.
The super group's lone show in the Lone Star State will be discussed for years to come.
But the tour is just getting started for many of fans back home — with 10 dates already set and another one to three to potentially be added.
Fans have been pleading for an overhaul to the offense for years.
Burbank Joe and the Three Moss-keteers are doing everything in their power to make every show worth the wait.
And the hits certainly appear as though they'll keep on coming.