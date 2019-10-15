LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and two other Tigers highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team, which was released Tuesday.

Burrow, whose 79.6% completion rate would be an NCAA record if he can keep it up, is joined on the first team by Tiger defensive backs Grant Delpit and freshman Derek Stingley.

No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 12 Oregon each placed three players on the first team, tying for the most of any school on the team.





FIRST TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU

Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State

Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon

Guards — John Simpson, senior, Clemson; Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon

Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin

Tight end — Jacob Breeland, senior, Oregon

Receivers — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma; DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama

All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky

Kicker — Peyton Henry, sophomore, Washington

DEFENSE

Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor

Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina

Linebackers — Evan Weaver, senior, California; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin

Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State

Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Douglas Coleman III, senior, Texas Tech

Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M

SECOND TEAM

OFFENSE

Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama

Running backs — J.K.Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Kenneth Gainwell, freshman, Memphis

Tackles — Jedrick Wills, Jr., junior, Alabama; Trey Adams, senior, Washington

Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame

Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple

Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri

Receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State

All-purpose player — Demetric Felton, junior, UCLA

Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia

DEFENSE

Ends — Jonathan Greenard, senior, Florida; Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, Penn State.

Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Bravvion Roy, senior, Baylor

Linebackers — Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma

Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida

Safeties — J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State

Punter — Max Duffy, sophomore, Kentucky



