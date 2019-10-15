Burrow, Delpit, Stingley land on AP Midseason All-America team
LSU quarterback Joe Burrow, who is on a record-breaking pace during the first half of the season, and two other Tigers highlight The Associated Press midseason All-America team, which was released Tuesday.
Burrow, whose 79.6% completion rate would be an NCAA record if he can keep it up, is joined on the first team by Tiger defensive backs Grant Delpit and freshman Derek Stingley.
No. 2 LSU, No. 6 Wisconsin and No. 12 Oregon each placed three players on the first team, tying for the most of any school on the team.
FIRST TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Joe Burrow, senior, LSU
Running backs — Jonathan Taylor, junior, Wisconsin; Chuba Hubbard, junior, Oklahoma State
Tackles — Andrew Thomas, junior, Georgia; Penei Sewell, sophomore, Oregon
Guards — John Simpson, senior, Clemson; Shane Lemieux, senior, Oregon
Center — Tyler Biadasz, junior, Wisconsin
Tight end — Jacob Breeland, senior, Oregon
Receivers — CeeDee Lamb, junior, Oklahoma; DeVonta Smith, junior, Alabama
All-purpose player — Lynn Bowden Jr., junior, Kentucky
Kicker — Peyton Henry, sophomore, Washington
DEFENSE
Ends — Chase Young, junior, Ohio State; James Lynch, junior, Baylor
Tackles — Derrick Brown, senior, Auburn; Javon Kinlaw, senior, South Carolina
Linebackers — Evan Weaver, senior, California; Isaiah Simmons, junior, Clemson; Zack Baun, senior, Wisconsin
Cornerbacks — Derek Stingley, freshman, LSU; Jeff Okudah, junior, Ohio State
Safeties — Grant Delpit, junior, LSU; Douglas Coleman III, senior, Texas Tech
Punter — Braden Mann, senior, Texas A&M
SECOND TEAM
OFFENSE
Quarterback — Tua Tagovailoa, junior, Alabama
Running backs — J.K.Dobbins, junior, Ohio State; Kenneth Gainwell, freshman, Memphis
Tackles — Jedrick Wills, Jr., junior, Alabama; Trey Adams, senior, Washington
Guards — Wyatt Davis, sophomore, Ohio State; Tommy Kraemer, senior, Notre Dame
Center — Matt Hennessy, junior, Temple
Tight end — Albert Okwuegbunam, junior, Missouri
Receivers — Jerry Jeudy, junior, Alabama; Omar Bayless, senior, Arkansas State
All-purpose player — Demetric Felton, junior, UCLA
Kicker — Rodrigo Blankenship, senior, Georgia
DEFENSE
Ends — Jonathan Greenard, senior, Florida; Yetur Gross-Matos, junior, Penn State.
Tackles — Leki Fotu, senior, Utah; Bravvion Roy, senior, Baylor
Linebackers — Curtis Weaver, junior, Boise State; Joe Bachie, senior, Michigan State; Kenneth Murray, junior, Oklahoma
Cornerbacks — Bryce Hall, senior, Virginia; CJ Henderson, junior, Florida
Safeties — J.R. Reed, senior, Georgia; Jordan Fuller, senior, Ohio State
Punter — Max Duffy, sophomore, Kentucky