Happy Cyber Monday!





The best way to save money during the Holiday season while still getting all the latest LSU news and premium recruiting content ahead of National Signing Day is to take advantage of our annual Cyber Monday deal.





Use promo code 99Cyber to buy an annual subscription to TigerDetails and get a $99 gift card to use at the Rivals Fan Shop. Yes, all of your Tigers gear this holiday season could be brand new in time for the bowl game.





This offer is valid ONLY for new annual subscriptions to TigerDetails.com.





New users can find more details at https://rivals.com/99Cyber





If you have an existing an account and want to upgrade to premium content, click here — https://n.rivals.com/subscriptions/new?promo_code=99Cyber





Act swiftly because this promotion begins on Nov. 26 and will stay valid only while supplies last.