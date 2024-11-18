By the Numbers: LSU vs. Florida

0: LSU’s defense had 0 sacks on Saturday night. They came into this game top-10 in sacks per game.

1-0: Once again, LSU lost the turnover battle. On Saturday night they turned the ball over one time and couldn't force Florida into a turnover.

3-25: The Tigers only committed three penalties for 25 yards all night while the Gators committed seven for 55 yards.

6.6: Florida ran the ball averaging 6.6 yards per carry on 17 attempts.

7: Florida recorded seven sacks on the LSU offensive line. That’s the most sacks allowed all season by the Tigers offensive line, who have regressed over the past three weeks.

13-24: LSU was 13-24 on third downs, which is right above their season average of 50%.

41:43: LSU held the ball for 41:43, holding the ball for over two thirds of the game. Despite that, they scored just 16 points.

62.8: Garrett Nussmeier finished the game with a quarterback rating of 62.8, his second lowest of the season

69: Josh Williams set a season-high of 69 rushing yards against the Gators.

72: Aaron Anderson was LSU’s leading receiver with 72 yards. He did that on seven catches and he also recorded a touchdown.

91: Caden Durham was LSU’s leading rusher with 91 yards on the ground. He had 20 carries for the night.

392: The Gators got out gained by LSU as they gave up 392 total yards to the Tigers.