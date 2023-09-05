34: The total number of yards FSU outgained LSU by. When there's that close of a difference, the score should look much different as well. These weren't garbage time yards either. They had less than 200 yards of offense in the second half.

5 for 31: The Seminoles' tackles for loss and number of yards lost. LSU went 4 for 16 in contrast. Forcing negative plays is part of a winning formula.

411: The number of total yards Jayden Daniels put up. 347 passing and 64 rushing. He continues to carry the load of the offense. He didn't help his status as the second leading betting favorite for the Heisman, but he didn't hurt himself either.

6'4/6'7: The height of FSU's two starting, and leading, receivers. Those big targets seemed to make it easier to hit them for Jordan Travis. Speaking of...

16 for 226 and 3 touchdowns: ...this is their combined production. While their height mainly presented problems on one-on-one balls, they managed to out physical the LSU defensive backs.

27 for 113 and 2 touchdowns: This was LSU's rushing production. While Daniels carried the bulk of the load, they'll need a more even distribution and more production moving forward. A 4.2 per carry average is okay, but I'd like to see it above 5.

2 for 30: The number of penalties and amount of yards LSU had. Duce Chestnut got called for pass interference early in the 3rd quarter. Harold Perkins Jr got called for a facemask late in the 4th quarter. This is a number I'm willing to live with.

64/0 for 0: Number of offensive plays run all game with the number of penalties and number of yards. By far the most impressive stat in my opinion. Shows how disciplined this offense can be when going up against a playoff caliber team.

45: This was Jay Bramlett's punting average on his three punts. He managed to land two of those inside the 20-yard line. If the punter has to be used, I'd prefer his numbers to look this good.

4: Jayden Dainels was sacked four times this game. As good of a scrambler/runner as he can be, he tends to hang in there looking to make a play down the field. If he's going to be running the ball a lot, this number has to come down.

1/1, 36 yards: Damian Ramos' field goal kicking stats. He should've been 3/3 had they kicked field goals on their first and third possessions of the game. In a game vs a top opponent, touchdowns are better. However, I'd rather have three points than zero.

2: Minimum number of drinks some LSU fans must've had after watching this game.