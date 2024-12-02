By the Numbers: LSU vs Oklahoma

1: Sage Ryan had an interception on what appeared to be a failed trick play. It was his first interception in his collegiate career.

2: Chris Hilton Jr. had a big game, only catching two passes but both were 40+ yard touchdowns.

2-2: The Tigers did a good job converting on 4th downs to keep two drives alive, converting both attempts on 4th down.

3: Garrett Nussmeier threw for three touchdowns against Oklahoma, his highest total since the Ole Miss win.

4: LSU recorded 4 sacks on defense.

6:There were a total of six penalties committed by LSU, right under their average of 6.3 per game.

6-15: LSU went 6-15 on third downs.

10: LSU as a defense had a total of 10 TFL’s. They did a really good job bringing down OU behind the line of scrimmage and keeping the Sooners behind the chains.

15. Whit Weeks led LSU’s defense with 15 total tackles. This was his third game this year with 15+ tackles.

50: Caden Durham had another long run as he had the longest carry of the game going for 50 yards. He continues to be an explosive weapon for LSU.

100: Aaron Anderson returned a 100 yard kick off for a touchdown. The first kick off return for LSU since 2020 when Trey Palmer returned one against South Carolina and is tied for the longest in program history.

110: LSU as a team rushed for 110 yards against a stout Oklahoma defense.

277: Nussmeier passed for 277 yards, putting him just shy of 4,000 yards in the regular season, though he'll likely hit it in the bowl game.