By the Numbers: LSU vs South Carolina

1: The Tigers had one interception in this game, and it was their first of the season. Zy Alexander picked off a deep ball in the end zone, which prevented South Carolina from taking a two score lead early in the game.
3-12: South Carolina went just 3-for-12 on third down and went 2-for-7 for eight yards passing on third down in this game. The Tigers defense did a great job of getting off the field when they got the Gamecocks in third down situations.
4: LSU forced four fumbles in this game, recovering two of them. They've now forced seven fumbles this season, but have only recovered three of them.
5: Kyren Lacy is tied for first in the nation with five receiving touchdowns through three weeks. The only other receiver with five is Travis Hunter from Colorado.
5.9: The Gamecocks averaged 5.9 yards per carry against LSU's defense. This was their first game allowing over four yards per carry this season.
6/10: LSU scored on six of their final 10 drives to come back down 17 points and win the football game.
9-75: LSU was flagged for nine penalties for 75 yards on Saturday. Through three games, they have committed 26 penalties, which is not good whatsoever.
10: Garrett Nussmeier is tied for second in the nation with 10 passing touchdowns. He trails only Miami's Cam Ward, who has 11.
11-98-2: Caden Durham went off, rushing the ball 11 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He gave LSU a legit rushing threat in this game, and it helped fuel their comeback.
13-123: Despite LSU having nine penalties for 75 yards, the Gamecocks were more undisciplined, committing 13 penalties for 123 yards.
17-0: The Tigers trailed 17-0 in this game, but were able to scratch and claw their way back into it to earn their first SEC win of the year.
18-5: A week after they couldn't record a sack against Nicholls, LSU recorded 18 pressures and seven sacks against South Carolina.
18:24: LSU controlled the football for 18:24 in the second half as they came back to win. They limited the amount of time SC could chew off the clock with their run game.
68: Whit Weeks played 68 snaps this week, which was eight more than he'd played in the previous two games combined. He's been a playmaker for them and led the team in tackles with 11 on Saturday.
90.4: Bradyn Swinson, who had three sacks on Saturday, led the team with a 90.4 pass rush grade.
102: Caden Durham, who had rushed for four yards on five carries before this game, now leads the team with 102 rushing yards this season.
223: Aaron Anderson currently leads the team in receiving yards with 223. He has stepped up in a huge way with Chris Hilton missing the first three games.
248-133: The Tigers out-gained South Carolina 248 to 133 in the second half after the Gamecocks out-gained them 265-169 in the first half.
895: Garrett Nussmeier now has 895 passing yards through three games this season. That's an average of 298.33 per game.
Stay up to date on all the LSU news with your premium subscription
Talk about this story and more in The Quad
Make sure you're caught up on all the latest LSU news
Subscribe to our YouTube Channel for video and live streaming coverage