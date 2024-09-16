By the Numbers: LSU vs South Carolina

1: The Tigers had one interception in this game, and it was their first of the season. Zy Alexander picked off a deep ball in the end zone, which prevented South Carolina from taking a two score lead early in the game.

3-12: South Carolina went just 3-for-12 on third down and went 2-for-7 for eight yards passing on third down in this game. The Tigers defense did a great job of getting off the field when they got the Gamecocks in third down situations.

4: LSU forced four fumbles in this game, recovering two of them. They've now forced seven fumbles this season, but have only recovered three of them.

5: Kyren Lacy is tied for first in the nation with five receiving touchdowns through three weeks. The only other receiver with five is Travis Hunter from Colorado.

5.9: The Gamecocks averaged 5.9 yards per carry against LSU's defense. This was their first game allowing over four yards per carry this season.

6/10: LSU scored on six of their final 10 drives to come back down 17 points and win the football game.

9-75: LSU was flagged for nine penalties for 75 yards on Saturday. Through three games, they have committed 26 penalties, which is not good whatsoever.

10: Garrett Nussmeier is tied for second in the nation with 10 passing touchdowns. He trails only Miami's Cam Ward, who has 11.

11-98-2: Caden Durham went off, rushing the ball 11 times for 98 yards and two touchdowns. He gave LSU a legit rushing threat in this game, and it helped fuel their comeback.

13-123: Despite LSU having nine penalties for 75 yards, the Gamecocks were more undisciplined, committing 13 penalties for 123 yards.

17-0: The Tigers trailed 17-0 in this game, but were able to scratch and claw their way back into it to earn their first SEC win of the year.

18-5: A week after they couldn't record a sack against Nicholls, LSU recorded 18 pressures and seven sacks against South Carolina.

18:24: LSU controlled the football for 18:24 in the second half as they came back to win. They limited the amount of time SC could chew off the clock with their run game.

68: Whit Weeks played 68 snaps this week, which was eight more than he'd played in the previous two games combined. He's been a playmaker for them and led the team in tackles with 11 on Saturday.

90.4: Bradyn Swinson, who had three sacks on Saturday, led the team with a 90.4 pass rush grade.

102: Caden Durham, who had rushed for four yards on five carries before this game, now leads the team with 102 rushing yards this season.

223: Aaron Anderson currently leads the team in receiving yards with 223. He has stepped up in a huge way with Chris Hilton missing the first three games.

248-133: The Tigers out-gained South Carolina 248 to 133 in the second half after the Gamecocks out-gained them 265-169 in the first half.

895: Garrett Nussmeier now has 895 passing yards through three games this season. That's an average of 298.33 per game.