0-0-0: After catching seven passes for 94 yards and a touchdown in the first half, Kyren Lacy didn't record a single catch, yard or score in the second half. He was only targeted twice during that time, and one of them was on a play he had no shot of making.

0-2: The Tigers took the lead late in the third quarter and had two drives where they could've pushed the lead to six or 10 points. However, on the first drive LSU gained 23 yards on five plays before punting. They then lost seven yards on three plays before punting on their second drive. USC eventually took the lead and won the game after LSU couldn't capitalize.

3.5: LSU averaged 3.5 yards per rush if you remove John Emery's stats. The offensive line that we thought would maul USC was not very efficient in the run game, and Emery was the only one who could make guys miss and get extra yards after contact.

5-2-1: Sai'vion Jones had himself a night on Sunday totaling five tackles, two sacks and one pass breakup. He was LSU's best defender in the opener and should continue to be their best defensive end this season.

5:45: LSU held the Trojans to 13 points over the first 54:15 of this game, but in the final 5:45, the Trojans scored two touchdowns to win the game. I still don't blame the defense for this loss, but they were great all night until the final six minutes.

5-64-1: Aaron Anderson had a really strong opener where he caught five passes for 64 yards and one score. Chris Hilton missed the game and Kyle Parker suffered an injury early, so Anderson stepped up in their place and proved he deserves to play a big role in this offense.

6: LSU was only able to pressure Miller Moss six times on Sunday. They were able to sack him twice, but he had 37 drop backs, so a 16% pressure rate isn't amazing. For reference, the NFL average is 28%.

6-1.5: Whit Weeks played only 21 snaps on Sunday, but he made his presence felt. He totaled six tackles and 1.5 TFL's in those 21 snaps, meaning he was on the ball nearly 1/3 of the time.

6-3: LSU rushed the ball six times in the fourth quarter when they had the lead, but were only able to get three yards on the ground. Instead of working their quick passing game, which had worked all night, they went to the run, which hadn't been working, to try to close the game out.

7.5: USC averaged 7.5 yards per play, which is .3 more than the Tigers allowed on average last season.

8-0: The Trojans were able to pressure Nussmeier on eight of his 38 drop backs (21%), but weren't able to get him on the ground once. Nussmeier did a good job of evading pressure when it got to him, but the offensive line did a good job of not letting the pressure get too severe as well.

9: The Tigers played nine defensive linemen on Sunday: Sai'vion Jones, Parish Shand, DaShawn Womack, Bradyn Swinson, Jalen Lee, Ahmad Breaux, Jacobian Guillory, Jay'viar Suggs and Gio Paez. Everyone but Lee saw 10+ snaps.

14.0: The Trojans averaged 14 yards per completion on Sunday, which is the exact number the Tigers surrendered on average last year. Miller Moss was able to do pretty much whatever he wanted in the pass game.

10-99: LSU played some undisciplined football on Sunday, resulting in 10 penalties for 99 yards. There were quite a few unforced penalties that gave USC free yards and led to scores.

12-0: Harold Perkins was used as a pass rusher 12 times in this game, but wasn't able to record a single pressure or sack. USC had a game plan to stop him from getting after Moss, and it worked.

29-304-2: On a brighter note, Garrett Nussmeier played pretty well, completing 29 passes for 304 yards and two scores. He was making the right decisions and wasn't forcing plays down the field, they just weren't giving him a chance to go make a play late.