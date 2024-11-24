By the Numbers: LSU vs Vanderbilt

0. For the first time, in which seems like a while, LSU did not have any turnovers. A big reason why they were able to get in the win column.

1.The defense sacked Diego Pavia one time. Shone Washington and Bradyn Swinson were each credited with half a sack.

2. Josh Williams had one of the best games of his career at LSU. He scored two touchdowns on the ground.

2-10. LSU held Vandy to only 2-10 on third down plays. A fine job by the Tigers to get off the field on third downs.

3. A pretty clean game from both sides of the ball, only three penalties were committed.

6. The two leading receivers for LSU were Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson. They each recorded six receptions on the night.

7. Whit Weeks lead LSU in tackles, recording seven total tackles.

9. Nine different LSU players recorded at least one reception.

27. LSU had 27 first downs on offense.

48. As a team, LSU’s defense had a total of 48 tackles.

90. LSU’s leading rusher was Josh Williams with 90 yards on the ground.

308. The defense from LSU looked much better than they have had over the last 3 games, only giving up a total of 308 yards to Vanderbilt.

332. Garrett Nussmeier passed for 332 yards. Nussmeier played a clean game on Saturday night.