Cade Doughty’s walk-off gives LSU vital series win
Don’t look now but LSU might be starting to get hot.
Cade Doughty’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth sealed a come-from-behind 4-3 Southeastern Conference win over Georgia Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.
Winners of five of its last six league games, the 20th ranked Tigers improved to 29-14 on the year and 12-9 in league play. It was the first time this season the Tigers have won consecutive SEC series. No. 11 Georgia fell to 30-14 and 12-9 in the SEC.
Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth and held hitless since the fifth inning, Jacob Berry got things going for LSU with a leadoff single off of Georgia reliever Jaden Woods.
Doughty then followed with his 10th home run of the season into the left field bleachers to give the Tigers the win.
All four of LSU’s runs were scored via the long ball as Dylan Crews knocked a pair of massive solo home runs in the first and fifth innings.
Things weren’t looking good for the Tigers late as tied 2-2 in the eighth, Georgia pushed across the go-ahead run without the benefit of a hit. With one out, Devin Fontenot hit nine-hole hitter Buddy Floyd on an 0-2 pitch.
Frustrated with hitting Floyd, a distracted Fontenot’s attention committed a throwing error on his attempt first base pickoff of Floyd, who advanced all the way to third. He then scored on Ben Anderson’s sacrifice fly to give the Bulldogs a 3-2 advantage.
Paul Gervase (2-1) picked up the pitching win for the Tigers after a perfect ninth inning of relief.
LSU returns to action on Tuesday when they play host to Nicholls State before traveling to Tuscaloosa to take on Alabama in a three-game SEC series starting Friday night.