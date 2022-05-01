Cade Doughty’s walk-off gives LSU vital series win

Don’t look now but LSU might be starting to get hot.

Cade Doughty’s two-run homer in the bottom of the ninth sealed a come-from-behind 4-3 Southeastern Conference win over Georgia Sunday afternoon at Alex Box Stadium.

Winners of five of its last six league games, the 20th ranked Tigers improved to 29-14 on the year and 12-9 in league play. It was the first time this season the Tigers have won consecutive SEC series. No. 11 Georgia fell to 30-14 and 12-9 in the SEC.

Trailing 3-2 heading into the bottom of the ninth and held hitless since the fifth inning, Jacob Berry got things going for LSU with a leadoff single off of Georgia reliever Jaden Woods.

Doughty then followed with his 10th home run of the season into the left field bleachers to give the Tigers the win.



