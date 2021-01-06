TigerDetails - Cam Thomas leads LSU with 26 as Tigers beat Georgia in OT

LSU got its second win in SEC play with a 93-92 overtime win over the Georgia Bulldogs on Wednesday night inside the Pete Maravich Assembly Center.

The Tigers were led by Cam Thomas, who finished with 26 points, two rebounds and one assist. Javonte Smart finished with 21 points, five rebounds and four assists. Darius Days recorded his third triple-double of the season, finishing with 13 points and 11 rebounds.

“We need games like this. SEC games are hard," Smart said during postgame interview. "We have to find ways to figure things out and keep fighting. We are going to go back into the lab and keep working. I know our defense wasn’t the best, but I promise we are going to get it better. I’m just happy to win."

Days added: “I just feel like we came out kind of slow at first and then we picked it up the last 14 minutes of the game. Then we went into overtime and then we got the win. Nothing was going wrong; we are just trying to get better every day. Build better chemistry as a team. That’s what we did in the end and we came out with the win.”

Justin Kier led the Bulldogs with 25 points, six rebounds and three assists.

The Tigers will travel to face No. 13 Missouri on Saturday, January 9 at 7:30 p.m. CT on the SEC Network.