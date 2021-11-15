Cam Wire out for year, Max Johnson is the starter | Updates from Orgeron

-- Ed Orgeron: "On offense, same old stuff. ... We gotta call better plays, we got to execute." Says some of the players were frustrated with the offense after the loss to Arkansas.

-- Orgeron said he will attend McNeese State's game at noon Saturday for his son's last game then will be back in time for LSU-ULM at 8 p.m.

-- Orgeron said he doesn't feel that Garrett Nussmeier beat out Max Johnson, who will be the starter vs. ULM. Orgeron said it's still up to Nussmeier and his father if he redshirts or not. If he plays in another game he will lose his redshirt season.

-- Orgeron on Jake Peetz/DJ Mangas: "The one thing I did was trust Joe Brady. I wanted his offense. ... I knew we'd have a learning curve. "I won't say it was a mistake. They need to do a better job and they know that."

-- Orgeron on Cam Wire: "I don't think he's going to play the rest of the season."

-- Orgeron on Dwight McGlothern: "I think he has a chance to be a high draft pick."

-- Orgeron says other than Jack Bech, LSU hasn't found that lead dog to replace Kayshon Boutte.

-- Orgeron says he'll be gone in a few weeks if LSU doesn't qualify for a bowl but one thing he's concerned with is making sure his players finish out the semester in the classroom

.-- Orgeron on how Max Johnson handled the benching vs. Arkansas: "Like a champ. He didn't say a word."

-- Orgeron goes through his & the staff's continued emphasis to recruits that LSU is still the place for them to sign & play. Austin Thomas & any returning staffers will be big in transition. "And hopefully they get a coach in place right away so they can start recruiting."

-- Orgeron on how the offense is feeling after the last 2 weeks: "I think they're pissed to be honest with you and I don't blame them." Orgeron preaches again about putting the players in better position to win.

-- Orgeron says the current freshman class may be the highest-character class the program has recruiting in his time.

-- Orgeron talks about the durability & leadership shown by seniors Liam Shanahan, Austin Deculus & Ed Ingram to battle through injuries all season long.

-- Orgeron says he's proud of Daronte Jones for the job he has done as defensive coordinator.

-- Orgeron says the spread punt has changed the return game in college football and that you don't see as many big returns as in the past. But says Trey Palmer has done a good job still picking up some important punt-return yards for the Tigers when available.

-- Orgeron hits a pretty loud, strong, "We play to win the game" that would probably make Herm Edwards smile.