When fall camp began to say there were some question marks at the edge position may have been somewhat of an overstatement, but there were questions. LSU head coach Brian Kelly opted to move one of college football’s elite edge rushers to inside linebacker. Yes, we’re talking about Harold Perkins JR and yes, I still think we’ll see him rushing the quarterback this fall, though it may be in a much more limited role. So, who picks up the slack? The first and most obvious choice is Ovie Oghoufo. He’s experienced and he’s familiar with LSU head coach Brian Kelly. He was atop most depth charts coming into fall camp and will likely be the one that sees the most snaps at the edge position. But there’s another guy that has had as impressive of a fall camp as anyone on the edge and that’s another transfer in former Oregon defensive end Bradyn Swinson.

Oregon transfer Bradyn Swinson has had as impressive a fall camp as anyone at the edge position. (Chris Pietsch/The Register-Guard via Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Swinson is a guy that is peppered throughout my fall camp News & Notes posted in The Quad and has consistently been giving offensive linemen no matter who they are fits off the edge. Just the other day I think had four separate notes on him on my voice recorder. The first note was he blew by LSU’s top offensive lineman Will Campbell showing elite burst off the line, he dipped and got around Campbell for what would have almost assuredly been a sack. After that he flipped sides and won two reps in a row against starting right tackle Emory Jones, again showing that burst and bend off the edge to get around the blocks before the big tackles can get their paws on him.

Towards the end of that same practice during the brief 11-on-11 period that we got to see that day the offense was working on the two-minute drill and tempo trying to get up the field. Swinson was lined up on the right side of the line against left tackle Will Campbell. As soon as the ball was snapped, Swinson’s burst was again on full display, Campbell rebounded well, but when he went to extend to lock-up Swinson, that’s when he hit him with the bend, getting under the extended arms of the big fella and around him to get a hand on starting quarterback Jayden Daniels and Brian Kelly blew the play dead right away. That would have been a key sack and could have potentially been a game winning play depending on the timeout situation, but at the least it puts the opposing offense behind the chains and kept the clock running at a time when every second mattered. “Swinson’s done a really nice job on third downs for us" LSU head coach Brian Kelly said after practice on Wednesday. “He’s been a real good pass rusher for us, and I think the combination of those two guys [Oghoufo and Swinson] has been really nice for us and we like what we see.” Swinson may not ultimately develop into an every-down edge, but I’m not going to count him out. Where I think he can excel is in those obvious pass rushing situations where you send him out there to zero in on the quarterback and just turn him loose. Based on what I’ve seen from the 6-foot-4, 252-pound defensive end in camp he could develop into a name that Tiger fans love and opposing quarterbacks fear.

