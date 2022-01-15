Can 2023 LSU baseball commit get even better?
He’s 6-1, 170-pounds, tops out at 92 mph and he’s left-handed.Kade Anderson has the kind of skills college baseball coaches and Major League drool about. But, if you talk to the soft-spoken St. Pau...
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news