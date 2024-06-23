Every year since 2015, the Joe Moore Foundation presents the Joe Moore Award to the best offensive line unit of the season. In it's short history, only seven different teams have won the award, including the LSU Tigers in 2019 when they helped boast one of the best offenses college football has ever seen.

For the last two seasons, the Tigers have again been in contention for the award, finishing as semifinalists in 2022 and finalists in 2023. Ultimately, they were beaten out by Michigan and Washington in those two seasons, but it feels like this could be the year they become the third school to win the award multiple times.

Obviously, the Tigers offensive line unit is led by junior left tackle, Will Campbell. The former four-star started as a true freshman and has been the everyday starter at LT since. He's been one of the best in the business, being named to the Freshman All-American team in 2022 and the Coaches' All-SEC First-Team in 2023. According to PFF, Campbell played 491 pass blocking snaps and didn't give up a single sack all season. In his 1,036 career pass blocking snaps, he's been credited with two sacks allowed. As of today, he's projected to be a top-five pick in next year's NFL draft.

Opposite of Campbell is another junior who started as a true freshman, Emery Jones. The Baton Rouge native came in at the same time as Campbell and has given the Tigers another anchor on the right side of the o-line. He and Campbell form the best returning tackle duo in the nation, putting the Tigers in prime position to win the Joe Moore award in 2024.

On top of their elite tackle duo, the Tigers are returning a pair of very talented and experienced guards in Miles Frazier and Garrett Dellinger. The two fly a bit under the radar because they play with Campbell and Jones, but they've quietly been two of the best guards in the SEC. In 474 pass blocking snaps, Frazier surrendered a total of six pressures while Dellinger was credited with one sack in 2023. Frazier is entering his fifth and final season of college football while Dellinger is entering his fourth, and likely last season as well. They may not be regarded as the best guard duo in the nation, but they're certainly up there.

Finally, center is the biggest question mark for LSU this season. Charles Turner is gone, and replacing him is former four-star redshirt freshman, DJ Chester. He appeared in four games last season, but registered just 81 snaps. He's going to take over as the full-time starter, but there is a lot of belief in the building that he can be an above average center.

If Chester can step up and perform as everyone expects, it's hard not to think LSU could have the best offensive line in the country. Two elite tackles, two very above average guards and a young center with a ton of upside should put them squarely in contention for the 2024 Joe Moore Award, and I think they win it when it's all said and done.